IPL 11, MI v KKR live: Kolkata lose both openers in chase of 182
Mumbai Indians need to win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for the playoffs.
Preview: Mumbai Indians face a tricky test against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. Read the preview here.
Live updates
After 4 overs, KKR 33/2
A brilliant start by Mumbai Indians here. Just the start they were looking for. Kolkata are on a six-match losing streak at Wankhede Stadium. Will the jinx be broken tonight? Time will tell. Uthappa and Rana out there for Kolkata.
After 3.1 overs, KKR 28/2
WICKET! Double blow for Kolkata as Gill falls as well. Pandya brothers in action as Hardik strikes in his first over with Krunal taking an easy catch in the end. Kolkata in trouble now.
Gill b Hardik c Krunal 7 (5b)
After 2.5 overs, KKR 28/1
WICKET! The dangerous Australian Chris Lynn goes for 17 after he smashes McClenaghan for back-to-back boundaries. The wicket Mumbai were looking. He was looking good for a big knock. Brilliant catch by Bumrah.
Lynn b McClenaghan c Bumrah 17 (13b)
After 2 overs, KKR 15/0
An expensive first over by Jasprit Bumrah as he is smashed three boundaries on the trot. The over costed Mumbai 13 runs. Rohit Sharma is not a happy man as he looks on. Wickets is the need of the hour for Mumbai.
After 1 over, KKR 2/0
Two runs of the first over as Lynn and Gill will look to play themselves in first. Brilliant over by McClenaghan though. Keep it tight throughout.
Out come the Kolkata openers Chris Lynn and Shubman Gill. KKR need 182 runs in 120 balls. McClenaghan to bowl the first over for Mumbai. They need to get these two early otherwise it is game over for Mumbai Indians.
After 20 overs, MI 181/4
Mumbai reach 181 as 11 runs come off the final over. Mumbai are 10 to 15 runs less after the start provided by their openers. They were 95/1 after the first 10 overs. However, this can be a tricky chase for Kolkata. It is game on folks. Brilliant job by the Kolkata bowlers to pull things back.
After 19 overs, MI 170/4
12 runs come off Narine’s final over. He ends with figures of 4-0-35-2. He got the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Krunal Pandya. Mumbai will be looking to go all guns blazing in the last over. They have to now.
After 18 overs, MI 158/4
Another good over for Kolkata as seven runs come off it. Johnson pulls things back further for KKR. Mumbai have two overs left and should be eyeing the 170-run mark now. Kolkata have been on the money after the 10th over.
After 16.4 overs, MI 151/4
WICKET! Narine strikes for the second time as he gets the wicket of Krunal Pandya. Shubman Gill take a the catch and Mumbai start losing wickets at regular intervals. Smart captaincy this by Dinesh Karthik.
K Pandya b Narine c Gill 14 (11b)
After 16 overs, MI 143/3
Last 5 overs have seen Mumbai score 42 runs and lose two wickets. They have lost their way after a brilliant start by the openers. It is up to the Pandya brothers now to take Mumbai to a defendable total.
After 14.2 overs, MI 127/3
WICKET! Russell strikes once again as he gets Suryakumar Yadav who goes after a brilliant 59. Yadav was not looking comfortable out there towards the end of his innings. This the wicket Kolkata were looking for. He nicks the ball as Dinesh Karthik takes an easy catch.
Yadav b Russell c Karthik 59 (39b)
After 14 overs, MI 126/2
Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar need to get going now as six overs remain in the Mumbai Indians innings. They need to accelerate their scoring rate now. Mumbai should be eyeing the 190-run mark. Mumbai bat deep so it shouldn’t be a problem.
Suryakumar 59 (38b)
Hardik Pandya 11 (7b)
After 11.4 overs, MI 106/2
WICKET! The dangerous Rohit Sharma falls. Sunil Narine gets him yet again. The West Indies bowler has bagged his wicket five times before this. He has his number. He goes for 11 as Rinku Singh takes an easy catch in the end.
R Sharma b Narine c Rinku 11 (11b)
After 11.1 overs, MI 104/1
Suryakumar Yadav hits his fourth 50 this season for Mumbai Indians. Brilliant batting by the man. Mumbai have also crossed the 100-run mark. Suryakumar reaches 50 of just 31 balls in an innings involving two sixes and six fours.
After 10 overs, MI 95/1
At the halfway mark, it is advantage Mumbai as captain Rohit Sharma will be eyeing a big score now given the start his team has got. Suryakumar Yadav looks good for a big score tonight. He is timing the ball well. Game on at the Wankhede Stadium.
After 9.2 overs, MI 91/1
WICKET! Finally Kolkata manage to break this partnership. Brilliant slower ball by Andre Russell as Evin Lewis goes for 43. Easy catch for Chris Lynn in the end. Lewis has done his part for Mumbai.
Lewis b Russell c Lynn 43 (28b)
After 8 overs, MI 82/0
Rana goes for 16 runs in his second over as Mumbai are on their way to a big total. Kolkata need to break this partnership right now. Kuldeep Yadav was smashed for 10 runs in the seventh over of the match as well. Dinesh Karthik seems to be clueless out there.
After 6 overs, MI 56/0
The power play overs end as Mumbai cross the 50-run mark. Piyush Chawla has been smashed for 14 overs in his first over. A huge six followed by back-to-back boundaries. Not the start for Kolkata.
Lewis 32 (18b)
Suryakumar 24 (18b)
After 5 overs, MI 42/0
Another expensive over for Kolkata as 10 runs come off it. Prasidh has also been smashed for a huge six by Lewis. Kolkata have to strike now. Two quick wickets will put the pressure back on Mumbai Indians.
After 4 overs, MI 32/0
Sunil Narine gets the ball. However, he has been dispatched for two boundaries as nine runs come off the over. Lewis also gets into the act as Mumbai begin to find their feet after a cautious start early on.
After 3 overs, MI 23/0
An expensive first over Mitchell Johnson as he is smashed for a towering six and then two boundaries as 15 runs come off it. Suryakumar Yadav showed his class there folks. A former Kolkata Knight Riders player mind you.
After 2 overs, MI 8/0
Karnataka’s Prasidh Krishna gives away eight runs in his first ever over in the Indian Premier League. Prasidh was brought in to replace Kamlesh Nagarkoti, who missed the entire season due to injury.
After 1 over, MI 1/0
A tidy first over by Nitish Rana there to begin the match. He stuck to line and length throughout and did not over room to both batsmen to open their arms. Smart cricket this by the all-rounder.
Out come openers Suryakumar Yadav and Evin Lewis for Mumbai Indians. They need to get them off to a flying start. Nitish Rana to open the bowling for Kolkata. Will he be able to get a wicket in the first over?
Kolkata Knight Riders playing XI: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (wk/c), Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Mitchell Johnson, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav
Mumbai Indians playing XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, JP Duminy, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Jasprit Bumrah.
Toss: Kolkata win the toss and opt to field first. Dinesh Karthik backs his side to chase down the total.
Mumbai Indians remain unchanged for this match
Kolkata make two changes to their squad
Nitish Rana replaces Rinku Singh
Shivam Mavi is injured and will be replaced by Prasidh Krishna
Kolkata have an impressive record in run-chases this season. While they have a 1-3 win-loss record batting first, they have a 4-1 win-loss record in run-chases.
Pitch report: A beautiful cover of green grass. It is not a big spinning wicket and looks like the perfect batting surface. The average score has been 173. The pitch won’t change much over the 40 overs.
03:10 pm: Head-to-head between both side
Overall: Matches – 21
Mumbai Indians won – 16
Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5
Wankhede hasn’t been a happy hunting ground for Kolkata
At the Wankhede Stadium:
Matches – 7
Mumbai Indians won – 6
Kolkata Knight Riders won – 1
03:00 pm: Good afternoon folks and welcome to live blog between Mumbai Indians versus Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai are fifth on the points table with Kolkata in third spot. Who will prevail today? Dinesh Karthik or Rohit Sharma.
Here is how the points table looks right before the match.