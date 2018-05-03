Ashwin’s guidance key to Mujeeb’s success, says Kings XI coach Brad Hodge

Leadership plays an important role in a player’s development and young Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman’s improved performance has a lot to do with playing under the wings of Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab chief coach Brad Hodge insisted.

The 17-year-old Afghan spinner has been one of the standout performers for Kings XI this season. He has so far bagged 12 wickets with an impressive economy rate of 6.85.

Mujeeb was the star of the show on Sunday as he returned with figures of 3/27 to steer his side to victory over Rajasthan Royals.

The youngster came into the tournament with a fine showing in the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier where he picked up 17 wickets in eight games. His consistent performance in the Indian Premier League seems to be pointing towards an even more matured showing. Hodge feels one of the reasons for his steady rise lies in having a spinner as his captain.

“Leadership plays an important role in a player’s development and Mujeeb’s improved performance has a lot to do with playing under the wings of Ashwin,” Kings Xi coach Brad Hodge was quoted as saying by ICC Media.

“Mujeeb has shown a great level of composure. At such young age, he has confidence in his abilities. I would also give credit to Ashwin’s leadership skills. He has been very encouraging. Good leaders help talented players get to the next level,” Hodge added.

Ashwin, who had limited captaincy experience before the IPL, has earned a lot of praise for his leadership skills. The India spinner has credited Kings XI’s success so far to the performance of its bowlers.

“Most of our wins have been set up by our bowlers, our 12 points have been set up by the bowlers in the tournament. And that’s something that’s really pleasing, because we know that one of our departments is firing on all cylinders,” said Ashwin after Sunday’s game.