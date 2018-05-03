Field Watch

Watch: Younis Khan uploads video tutorial in response to a 10-year-old fan’s adorable letter

Felix Anderson had written a lovely letter to “one of his biggest heroes” almost two years ago.

Glyn Kirk / AFP

Younis Khan has always been a class act on field with his crisp drives and perfectly timed shot. Now, the Pakistan veteran has reiterated his class off field with a video tutorial for a young fan from New Zealand who had written a letter to him two years back.

Felix Anderson had written a lovely letter to “one of his biggest heroes”, recalling his favourite innings and asking for tips on playing the cover drive and the cut shot. The 10-year-old also included an adorable drawing of the Pakistan batsman.

“Your technique is beautiful to watch: How perfect your cover drive is or how well your cut shot is timed. Your 318 against Sri Lanka was incredible to watch, it showed me how much I want to be a professional cricketer and bat 3rd. Also, this year against England your 218 was spectacular,” Anderson wrote.

“You’re an excellent slip fielder and a very reliable batsman. Can you please give me some advice on the cut shot, or the cover drive?” the letter went on to add.

Although Younis saw the letter almost two years late, in April this year he promised he would make a small video explaining the two shots Anderson wanted to learn.

And the 40-year-old came good on his promise with an almost two-minute video detailing the technique behind the shots.

“I hope you enjoy this, practice it & improve your game. All the best Felix. Hope to see you playing for your country one day,” Younis wrote with the video, uploaded on Twitter.

Here’s a the full video, in case you wanted to play the cut like the Pakistan great.

