India’s Anshu wins gold at Asian Cadet Wrestling Championships

India’s Anshu won gold in the women’s 61kg category at the Asian Cadet Wrestling Championships in Uzbekistan.

The Indian grappler defeated Japan’s Natami Ruka 4-0. She came into the contest after beating Uzbekistan’s Azizova Aqsungul 10-0 in the semi-final. Earlier, she faced a tricky clash against Anshu China’s Zhao Qin in the first round, where she prevailed 8-4. Later, she outclassed Mongolia’s Batkhyag Oyungerel to reach the top-four.

Incidentally, in September 2017, Anshu had won gold in the 60kg category at the Cadet Wrestling Championships in Athens.

In the women’s 57kg category, Mansi was humble 10-0 by Japan’s Ozaki Nonoka in the final as she had to settle for silver.

India has so far won as many as five bronze medals in the women’s category. Simran (43kg), Sanju Devi (48kg), Meenakshi (53kg), Sonam (65kg) and Anshu Gujjar (69kg) all making it to the podium.

In the Greco Roman event, India’s Nitesh Kumar had to make do with silver after losing 6-0 to Iran’s Nosrati Mohammad Ghorbanali in the 92kg category.

Meitei Laishram Sayon (51kg), Vikas (55kg), Vikas (65kg), Deepak (71kg), Ravi Malik (80kg), each earned bronze for India in the Greco Roman category.

In the 80kg freestyle category, Ankit Vats clinched bronze after defeating Isakov Erzo Shamil of Jordan. Ankit Kumar, though, narrowly missed out on bronze in the 71kg category after losing his medal bout to Ilyassov Islyambek of Kazakhstan.