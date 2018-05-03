Wrestling

India’s Anshu wins gold at Asian Cadet Wrestling Championships

The Indian grappler defeated Japan’s Natami Ruka 4-0 to clinch the crown.

by 
Screenshot

India’s Anshu won gold in the women’s 61kg category at the Asian Cadet Wrestling Championships in Uzbekistan.

The Indian grappler defeated Japan’s Natami Ruka 4-0. She came into the contest after beating Uzbekistan’s Azizova Aqsungul 10-0 in the semi-final. Earlier, she faced a tricky clash against Anshu China’s Zhao Qin in the first round, where she prevailed 8-4. Later, she outclassed Mongolia’s Batkhyag Oyungerel to reach the top-four.

Incidentally, in September 2017, Anshu had won gold in the 60kg category at the Cadet Wrestling Championships in Athens.

In the women’s 57kg category, Mansi was humble 10-0 by Japan’s Ozaki Nonoka in the final as she had to settle for silver.

India has so far won as many as five bronze medals in the women’s category. Simran (43kg), Sanju Devi (48kg), Meenakshi (53kg), Sonam (65kg) and Anshu Gujjar (69kg) all making it to the podium.

In the Greco Roman event, India’s Nitesh Kumar had to make do with silver after losing 6-0 to Iran’s Nosrati Mohammad Ghorbanali in the 92kg category.

Meitei Laishram Sayon (51kg), Vikas (55kg), Vikas (65kg), Deepak (71kg), Ravi Malik (80kg), each earned bronze for India in the Greco Roman category.

In the 80kg freestyle category, Ankit Vats clinched bronze after defeating Isakov Erzo Shamil of Jordan. Ankit Kumar, though, narrowly missed out on bronze in the 71kg category after losing his medal bout to Ilyassov Islyambek of Kazakhstan.

Sponsored Content BY 

Spirit-infused cooking for spirited occasions

A versatile culinary spirit, Irish whiskey is as much at home in the kitchen as it is in the bar.

Shutterstock

If you want to keep your guests guessing the next time you host a dinner, consider infusing your spread with a dash of whiskey. Certain kinds of whiskey impart a nuanced flavour to dishes - a quality home chefs can exploit to add that X factor to their meals.

Whiskey has an incredibly diverse flavour spectrum, enhancing foods ranging from seafood to cheeses. Thanks to its unique ageing process, it also adds a range of notes – from sweet to smoky - depending upon its flavour profile. Irish whiskey is one such type of whiskey that is emerging in popularity.

Irish whiskey is known for its viscosity, smoothness and just a hint of sweetness. When condiments, such as sauces, are infused with Irish whiskey, they can add a flavourful punch to every dish they are paired with. Irish whiskey is central to traditional Irish cooking, much like wine is to the French, and lends itself particularly well to comfort food. Many of us can relate – having a cup of strong Irish coffee after a difficult day can instantly make you feel better. These recipes, incorporating Irish whiskey, will get you started on the path to more flavourful and innovative cooking.

Irish Apple Crisp

This recipe is an Irish take on the highly popular apple dessert, with apples tossed in Irish whiskey.

Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.
Irish apple crisp. Source: Shutterstock.

Caramel and Whiskey Sauce

Not only does this sauce act as a great dessert accompaniment, it also makes for a thoughtful gift for those with an experimental palette. This sauce can be refrigerated and stored for up to a month.

Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.
Pancakes with caramel sauce. Source: Pixabay.

Whiskey marinade for meat-based dishes

Whiskey makes for a great marinating ingredient. In addition to moistening the meat surface, whiskey improves the flavour penetration of the marinade by carrying the flavour into the meat. This marinade can be used with a variety of meat dishes and preparations.

Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.
Beef and asparagus with Irish whiskey marinade. Source: Pexels.

These recipes are ideal for men and lads who are up for some experimentation in the kitchen and like to try different things. House parties, boys’ night-outs, barbecue cook-outs and even relaxed movie nights are all perfect occasions to present some Irish whiskey-infused grub. Use it in bread, butter, coffee, burgers, cakes and more for a flavourful punch you’ve never achieved before.

Follow Jameson on Instagram for events and ideas on having a good time, the Irish way.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Jameson and not by the Scroll editorial team.