Sanju Samson is going to be the ‘next superstar of Indian cricket,’ says Shane Warne

Australian cricket legend Shane Warne believes Rajasthan Royals’ wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson will be India’s next superstar .
The former leg spinner, who led the Royals to the IPL title in its inaugural season in 2008 and now serves as a mentor to the franchise, spoke highly of the 23-year-old from Kerala. Samson has scored 379 runs in 12 matches this season at an average of 34.45 and an impressive strike-rate of 140.
“He’s good against pace and spin in all conditions and I think he’s going to be the next superstar of Indian cricket,” Warne told the IPL’s website in an interview. “He’s the new rock star, Sanju Samson that’s for sure. He’s an outstanding player and he’s a quality international cricketer.”
Samson has played only once for India – in a Twenty20 against Zimbabwe in 2015 – and has since been overlooked by the national team. However, Warne said that Samson and Delhi Daredevils wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant are the future of Indian cricket.
“India at the moment are blessed with some riches of talent, I think our man Sanju Samson is right up there with [Risabh] Pant,” he said. “I think those two guys are probably the two best young Indian batsman I’ve seen in a long, long time.”
The Royals are in the midst of a late surge up the IPL table, winning their last three matches thanks mostly to Englishman Jos Buttler. They next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday.