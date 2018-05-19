IPL 11, RR vs RCB Live: Rajasthan opt to bat first, RCB field unchanged XI
The game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is crucial for both RR and RCB, placed fifth and sixth in the table respectively.
Live updates
Lineups:
RCB: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Colin de Grandhomme, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
RR: Rahul Tripathi, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sanju Samson, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), K Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Stuart Binny, Jofra Archer, Ben Laughlin, Ish Sodhi, Jaydev Unadkat
TOSS: RAJASTHAN ROYALS TO BAT FIRST. RCB to field an unchanged team from their previous game. Shreyas Gopal comes in, Laughlin and Klaasen replace Stokes and Buttler who have left for international duty.
“Dry, devoid of grass and it will be difficult for the teams to generate pace,” says Graeme Smith in his pitch report. “The team winning the toss will opt to bat first and post a big total.”
Head to Head
Overall: Matches: 17, RR won: 8, RCB won: 8, No Result: 1.
In Jaipur: Matches: 5, RR won: 2, RCB won: 3
Weakened by the departure of Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes, Rajasthan Royals will have their task cut out when they lock horns with a resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore, in the Indian Premier League on Saturday.
The game at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium is crucial for both RR and RCB, placed fifth and sixth in the table respectively.
As the race for playoffs heats up, five teams are in with a chance to make the cut.
Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are already through to the playoffs, leaving RR, RCB, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders to fight for the remaining two places.