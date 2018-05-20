IPL 2018, CSK v KXIP live: Gayle, Rahul, Finch fall early after Chennai ask Punjab to bat first
Live updates from the final match of the league phase in this year’s IPL.
Live updates
KXIP 15/2 in 3 overs – Finch falls early too!
Chahar is back for a second over and he squares Aaron Finch up, who edges towards Raina in the slips. Raina has to dive and does it brilliantly, plucking the catch out of thin air! Kings XI in a bit of trouble!
KXIP 8/1 in 2 overs
Ngidi completes a brilliant first over. One run and a wicket! First blood for CSK.
KXIP 7/1 in 1.2 overs – Gayle gone
Lungi Ngidi bowls the second over and bowls one angling away from Chris Gayle down the leg, and the big man gets a faint nick on it. CSK appeal, the umpire isn’t sure, but Gayle walks! Can you believe it?! Huge wicket for CSK.
KXIP 7/0 in 1 over
Deepak Chahar bowls the first over for CSK. KL Rahul cracks a glorious cover drive off the fourth ball for a boundary. Watchful start by the opener otherwise.
Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians are out of playoffs contention after losing to Delhi Daredevils by 11 runs! This means, remember, that KXIP need to beat CSK by 53 runs or more to sneak through to the playoffs.
7.55 pm: Mumbai need 18 runs off the last over against Delhi to qualify for the playoffs and knock Punjab out. Tension!
7.45 pm: Breaking news – David Miller has finally been brought into the KXIP playing XI.
Here are the two teams:
Chennai Super Kings: Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Sam Billings, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, David Miller, Karun Nair, Manoj Tiwary, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Andrew Tye, Mohit Sharma, Ankit Rajpoot.
7.40 pm: While we await the team news, KXIP have been dealt a blow by losing the toss. They now need to beat CSK by 53 runs to qualify for the playoffs, assuming of course that Mumbai Indians lose (which looks likely). KXIP would have preferred to chase and know what their target is.
7.30 pm: CSK captain MS Dhoni has won the toss in Pune and has opted to bowl first against Punjab.
7.18 pm: While Chennai are guaranteed a berth in the playoffs, Punjab need a huge win on Sunday, along with a favour from Delhi Daredevils. If Mumbai Indians beat DD, KXIP cannot go through regardless of the result of the match against CSK.
Kings XI have had a dreadful second half of the season, losing six of their last seven matches. Even if they do not qualify for the playoffs, a win to end the season would do their confidence some good. Maybe.
07:15 pm: Hello and welcome to the final league match of the 11th edition of Indian premier league. It’s Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab in Pune.