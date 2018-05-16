Badminton

Badminton: India beat Australia 4-1 to (just about) stay in contention for Uber Cup quarter-finals

Doubles pair of J Meghana and Poorvisha S Ram were the only Indians who ended up on the losing side, as the rest won their matches in straight games.

PTI

The Indian women’s badminton team overcame their 4-1 loss to Canada in the opening Uber Cup group tie by beating Australia by a similar margin on Monday.

Saina Nehwal had no trouble against world No 80 Hsuan-Yu Wendy Chen in the first game, winning it 21-14, but the Australian put up a better fight in the second. The world No 10 from India fell behind 12-16 in the second game but managed to move up a gear in the latter stages to bring the scores back level 17-17. Nehwal went on to take the game 21-19 and give India a 1-0 lead in the tie.

Meghana and Poorvisha then conceded sizeable leads in both their games against Gronya Somerville and former Malaysia international Renuga Veeran. The Indians were leading 8-3 in the first game but went on to lose it 13-21. In the second game, the Indians were ahead 7-2 but still lost it 16-21.

Vaishnavi Reddy Jakka then came up against Jennifer Tam and the Australian started off as the better of the two shuttlers, taking a 11-7 lead into the interval of the first game. However, Tam just switched off after that and committed one too many unforced error to concede the first game 21-17. It was more of the same in the second game, as Tam gifted points to Reddy who was only glad to accept them. The 16-year-old Indian was hardly stretched as she won 21-17, 21-13 to give India a 2-1 lead.

Prajakta Sawant and Sanyogita Ghorpade then sealed the tie for India by beating Louisa Ma and Ann-Louise Slee 21-19, 21-11. Anura Prabhudesai stretched India’s winning scoreline to 4-1 as she coasted through her match against Zecily Fung. Prabhudesai needed only 18 minutes to beat Fung 21-6, 21-7.

The 4-1 win kept India alive in the race to the quarter-finals, but Nehwal and Co face and uphill task to beat five-time champions Japan, who have fielded a full-strength team. Japan have beaten Australia and Canada both 5-0 in Group A so far.

