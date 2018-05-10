Live IPL 11

IPL Qualifier 1, CSK v SRH, Live: Chennai on top as Williamson and openers are dismissed early

On both occasions the teams have met this season, CSK recorded comprehensive victories over SRH.

by 
Sportzpics / IPL

The final spot’s on the line as these two evenly matched sides face each other for the third time this season. Who’ll come out tops? Here’s the preview.

Live updates

After 7 overs, SRH 51/4 - SHAKIB GONE!

Oh dear, oh dear. This is not the Sunrisers side we expected to turn up tonight. Bravo comes in to the attack and Shakib falls in a similar fashion to Williamson’s dismissal. Gloves a short ball going down legside and Dhoni takes a tumbling catch.

End of powerplay - SRH 47/3

Interesting incident in that over. Chahar tries the knuckle ball, it slips from his hand and loops over Shakib’s heads. But umpire rules that as a dead ball and not a no-ball. Shakib not happy with that.

Sunrisers are three down after the Powerplay overs. Pandey and Shakib have a huge task on their hands now.

After 5 overs, SRH 41/3 - WILLIAMSON GONE!

WOW - DREAM START FOR CSK! Was that a plan or just plain luck? Shardul Thakur bangs one in short, looked like an effort ball but it was down the leg side, but perhaps not as wide as Williamson thought - he gets cramped a bit and gloves it to Dhoni. Thakur goes crazy! And why not. The big fish is back in the dugout.

After 4 overs, SRH 34/2 - Goswami gone

Goswami was trying a bit too hard to muscle the ball in that Ngidi over, gets one boundary to show for it but Ngidi strikes back! Once again banged in hard, the ball rushes on Goswami, and he can only hit it back to Ngidi who takes a nice low return catch!

After 3 overs, SRH 28/1

And Williamson continues to play jaw-dropping shots - not in a ABD-Buttler sort of way, but just for the sheer class and elegance, textbook technique. A cut past point for four.

A missed chance for CSK though as Dhoni had a chance to get Goswami runout, but tries to get cheeky while gathering the throw from deep, tries a slam-dunk on the stumps but misses it by a distance. Had more time than he thought he did.

After 2 overs, SRH 18/1

Ngidi comes on to bowl and almost has a wicket off the last ball of his first over. A good length ball angling away from Goswami, who leaves his bat hanging - the outside edge flies past Watson at wide first slip though. Spoils a good over just a tad bit, that being a boundary.

After 1 over, SRH 12/1 - What an eventful start to the playoffs!

A wicket off the first ball, a hat-trick of fours off the last three - what a start! Kane the man, out in the middle under immense pressure one would think, gets going with three textbook shots for three boundaries - an elegant cover drive, a flick in front of square leg and a glance to fine leg. Stunning start by Williamson!

0.1 - 0/1! CHAHAR TO DHAWAN AND GONE! What a start. The shape that Chahar has got all through the IPL is there again, comes back into Dhawan and he chops it on to the stumps - Wankhede erupts!

06:58 pm: Alright then, Deepak Chahar with the ball in hand... Shikhar and Goswami out in the middle. Swing early?

06:50 pm: SRH’s top three (primarily Shikhar Dhawan and Williamson) have accounted for more than 60% of their total runs scored. The key for CSK, then, is early wickets.

06:45 pm: Playing XIs...

Sunrisers XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Sreevaths Goswami, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma

Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi

06:40 pm: Williamson has contributed to 29.6% of Sunrisers’ runs this season and should eventually take over the orange cap from Rishabh Pant. He has played the sheet anchor when needed, and more impressively, has shown another side to his game, by starting his innings in fourth gear - as he did in the near-record run-chase against RCB followed by a breezy innings in the final group against KKR. And, if his side are reverse the trend of losing against CSK, Williamson will need to play a big role once again.

And he will up against the in-form seamers of CSK in Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi.

06:35 pm: Williamson says his side his unchanged from the previous game, meaning no Alex Hales and Carlos Brathwaite retains his spot. Interesting call that. Chennai make one expected change with Shane Watson coming back in for Sam Billings with Faf du Plessis presumably moving to the middle order.

TOSS-TIME!

06:30 pm: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will be bowling first. A 7 pm start means dew could come into play later on, say both captains.

06:24 pm: In the seven matches at the venue this year so far, 160-plus has been crossed six times by teams batting first, and 180-plus has achieved on four occasions. But if you are a Hyderabad fan, you could take heart from the fact that SRH defended 118 at this very venue.

And going by what we saw in the women’s T20 challenge that happened earlier, this could a slow wicket that might not see a very high-scoring game, which would also be in SRH’s favour.

06:20 pm: As we wait for the toss, here’s some reading for you on the remarkable transformation of KL Rahul.

When he got the Man of the Match award for scoring the Indian Premier League’s fastest fifty against Delhi Daredevils last month, KL Rahul said something that at the time seemed to be in half-jest. But after looking at his IPL numbers today, you realise he was making a statement.

These were his words: “I have been branded as a Test cricketer for 4-5 years, so it’s good for me to be up there creating history and breaking the record.”

These are his numbers in the tournament: 14 matches. 659 runs. Average 54.91. Strike rate 158.41. Six fifties. 66 fours. 32 sixes.

This has been, by far, Rahul’s best IPL season. This also ranks among the best IPL seasons any batsman has ever had.

06:15 pm: Chennai Super Kings have made the last-four stage in each of the 9 seasons they’ve competed in. Sunrisers Hyderabad have made the Playoffs in 4 of the 6 seasons they’ve competed in.

06:10 pm: Well, an intriguing battle is on the cards for sure at the Wankhede tonight.

A slight difference in the net run-rate difference separated the two teams that finished the league stage on 18 points.

The riveting contest at the Wankhede Stadium will spell out who goes straight to the May 27 final, also scheduled at this venue. The winner will be guaranteed a spot in the summit clash and the loser will have to play Qualifier 2 in Kolkata on May 25.

CSK have beaten SRH twice this season already, can they make it three in a row?

06:05 pm: Wishes from the erstwhile SRH captain to start things off tonight. How well has Williamson stepped up to the challenge, eh?

6:00 pm Alright then, we have reached the business end of the tournament. As usual, some great matches and greater cricketing moments. For Super Kings and Sunrisers it won’t be the end of the road if they lose tonight. But with a victory, they can avoid the hassle of playing an extra match – a knock out – to reach the final. CSK’s captain knows a thing or two about approaching a play-off game as he’s led his team in yellow to this stage whenever they have participated in the IPL. But Williamson’s Sunrisers are wounded and are on a three-match losing streak. Tonight’s the best time to halt that. He’s been one of the best captains this season. All in all, tonight promises to be a riveting encounter.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Why do our clothes fade, tear and lose their sheen?

From purchase to the back of the wardrobe – the life-cycle of a piece of clothing.

Pexels

It’s an oft repeated story - shiny new dresses and smart blazers are bought with much enthusiasm, only to end up at the back of the wardrobe, frayed, faded or misshapen. From the moment of purchase, clothes are subject to wear and tear caused by nature, manmade chemicals and....human mishandling.

Just the act of wearing clothes is enough for gradual erosion. Some bodily functions aren’t too kind on certain fabrics. Sweat - made of trace amounts of minerals, lactic acid and urea - may seem harmless. But when combined with bacteria, it can weaken and discolour clothes over time. And if you think this is something you can remedy with an antiperspirant, you’ll just make matters worse. The chemical cocktail in deodorants and antiperspirants leads to those stubborn yellowish stains that don’t yield to multiple wash cycles or scrubbing sessions. Linen, rayon, cotton and synthetic blends are especially vulnerable.

Add to that, sun exposure. Though a reliable dryer and disinfectant, the UV radiation from the sun causes clothes to fade. You needn’t even dry your clothes out in the sun; walking outside on a sunny day is enough for your clothes to gradually fade.

And then there’s what we do to our clothes when we’re not wearing them - ignoring labels, forgetting to segregate while washing and maintaining improper storage habits. You think you know how to hang a sweater? Not if you hang it just like all your shirts - gravity stretches out the neck and shoulders of heavier clothing. Shielding your clothes by leaving them in the dry-cleaning bag? You just trapped them in humidity and foul odour. Fabrics need to breathe, so they shouldn’t be languishing in plastic bags. Tossing workout clothes into the laundry bag first thing after returning home? It’s why the odour stays. Excessive moisture boosts fungal growth, so these clothes need to be hung out to dry first. Every day, a whole host of such actions unleash immense wear and tear on our clothes.

Clothes encounter maximum resistance in the wash; it’s the biggest factor behind premature degeneration of clothes. Wash sessions that don’t adhere to the rules of fabric care have a harsh impact on clothes. For starters, extra effort often backfires. Using more detergent than is indicated may seem reasonable for a tub full of soiled clothes, but it actually adds to their erosion. Aggressive scrubbing, too, is counterproductive as it worsens stains. And most clothes can be worn a few times before being put in the wash, unless of course they are sweat-soaked gym clothes. Daily washing of regulars exposes them to too much friction, hastening their wear and tear.

Different fabrics react differently to these abrasive agents. Natural fabrics include cotton, wool, silk and linen and each has distinct care requirements. Synthetic fabrics, on the other hand, are sensitive to heat and oil.

A little bit of conscious effort will help your clothes survive for longer. You can start by lessening the forces acting on the clothes while washing. Sort your clothes by fabric instead of colour while loading them in the washing machine. This helps save lighter fabrics from the friction of rubbing against heavier ones. It’s best to wash denim materials separately as they are quite coarse. For the same reason, clothes should be unzipped and buttoned before being tossed in the washing machine. Turning jeans, printed clothes and shirts inside out while loading will also ensure any abrasion is limited to the inner layers only. Avoid overloading the washing machine to reduce friction between the clothes.

Your choice of washing tools also makes a huge difference. Invest in a gentler detergent, devoid of excessive dyes, perfumes and other unnecessary chemicals. If you prefer a washing machine for its convenience, you needn’t worry anymore. The latest washing machines are far gentler, and even equipped to handle delicate clothing with minimal wear and tear.


Bosch’s range of top loading washing machines, for example, care for your everyday wear to ensure they look as good as new over time. The machines make use of the PowerWave Wash System to retain the quality of the fabrics. The WaveDrum movement adds a top-down motion to the regular round action for a thorough cleaning, while the dynamic water flow reduces the friction and pulling forces on the clothes.

Play

The intelligent system also creates water displacement for better movement of clothes, resulting in lesser tangles and clothes that retain their shape for longer. These wash cycles are also noiseless and more energy efficient as the motor is directly attached to the tub to reduce overall friction. Bosch’s top loading washing machines take the guesswork away from setting of controls by automatically choosing the right wash program based on the load. All that’s needed is a one-touch start for a wash cycle that’s free of human errors. Read more about the range here. You can also follow Bosch on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Bosch and not by the Scroll editorial team.