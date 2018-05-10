IPL Qualifier 1, CSK v SRH, Live: Chennai on top as Williamson and openers are dismissed early
On both occasions the teams have met this season, CSK recorded comprehensive victories over SRH.
The final spot’s on the line as these two evenly matched sides face each other for the third time this season. Who’ll come out tops? Here’s the preview.
Live updates
After 7 overs, SRH 51/4 - SHAKIB GONE!
Oh dear, oh dear. This is not the Sunrisers side we expected to turn up tonight. Bravo comes in to the attack and Shakib falls in a similar fashion to Williamson’s dismissal. Gloves a short ball going down legside and Dhoni takes a tumbling catch.
End of powerplay - SRH 47/3
Interesting incident in that over. Chahar tries the knuckle ball, it slips from his hand and loops over Shakib’s heads. But umpire rules that as a dead ball and not a no-ball. Shakib not happy with that.
Sunrisers are three down after the Powerplay overs. Pandey and Shakib have a huge task on their hands now.
After 5 overs, SRH 41/3 - WILLIAMSON GONE!
WOW - DREAM START FOR CSK! Was that a plan or just plain luck? Shardul Thakur bangs one in short, looked like an effort ball but it was down the leg side, but perhaps not as wide as Williamson thought - he gets cramped a bit and gloves it to Dhoni. Thakur goes crazy! And why not. The big fish is back in the dugout.
After 4 overs, SRH 34/2 - Goswami gone
Goswami was trying a bit too hard to muscle the ball in that Ngidi over, gets one boundary to show for it but Ngidi strikes back! Once again banged in hard, the ball rushes on Goswami, and he can only hit it back to Ngidi who takes a nice low return catch!
After 3 overs, SRH 28/1
And Williamson continues to play jaw-dropping shots - not in a ABD-Buttler sort of way, but just for the sheer class and elegance, textbook technique. A cut past point for four.
A missed chance for CSK though as Dhoni had a chance to get Goswami runout, but tries to get cheeky while gathering the throw from deep, tries a slam-dunk on the stumps but misses it by a distance. Had more time than he thought he did.
After 2 overs, SRH 18/1
Ngidi comes on to bowl and almost has a wicket off the last ball of his first over. A good length ball angling away from Goswami, who leaves his bat hanging - the outside edge flies past Watson at wide first slip though. Spoils a good over just a tad bit, that being a boundary.
After 1 over, SRH 12/1 - What an eventful start to the playoffs!
A wicket off the first ball, a hat-trick of fours off the last three - what a start! Kane the man, out in the middle under immense pressure one would think, gets going with three textbook shots for three boundaries - an elegant cover drive, a flick in front of square leg and a glance to fine leg. Stunning start by Williamson!
0.1 - 0/1! CHAHAR TO DHAWAN AND GONE! What a start. The shape that Chahar has got all through the IPL is there again, comes back into Dhawan and he chops it on to the stumps - Wankhede erupts!
06:58 pm: Alright then, Deepak Chahar with the ball in hand... Shikhar and Goswami out in the middle. Swing early?
06:45 pm: Playing XIs...
Sunrisers XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Sreevaths Goswami, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Carlos Brathwaite, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma
Super Kings XI: Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis, DJ Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Lungi Ngidi
06:40 pm: Williamson has contributed to 29.6% of Sunrisers’ runs this season and should eventually take over the orange cap from Rishabh Pant. He has played the sheet anchor when needed, and more impressively, has shown another side to his game, by starting his innings in fourth gear - as he did in the near-record run-chase against RCB followed by a breezy innings in the final group against KKR. And, if his side are reverse the trend of losing against CSK, Williamson will need to play a big role once again.
And he will up against the in-form seamers of CSK in Deepak Chahar and Lungi Ngidi.
06:35 pm: Williamson says his side his unchanged from the previous game, meaning no Alex Hales and Carlos Brathwaite retains his spot. Interesting call that. Chennai make one expected change with Shane Watson coming back in for Sam Billings with Faf du Plessis presumably moving to the middle order.
TOSS-TIME!
06:30 pm: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will be bowling first. A 7 pm start means dew could come into play later on, say both captains.
06:24 pm: In the seven matches at the venue this year so far, 160-plus has been crossed six times by teams batting first, and 180-plus has achieved on four occasions. But if you are a Hyderabad fan, you could take heart from the fact that SRH defended 118 at this very venue.
And going by what we saw in the women’s T20 challenge that happened earlier, this could a slow wicket that might not see a very high-scoring game, which would also be in SRH’s favour.
06:20 pm: As we wait for the toss, here’s some reading for you on the remarkable transformation of KL Rahul.
When he got the Man of the Match award for scoring the Indian Premier League’s fastest fifty against Delhi Daredevils last month, KL Rahul said something that at the time seemed to be in half-jest. But after looking at his IPL numbers today, you realise he was making a statement.
These were his words: “I have been branded as a Test cricketer for 4-5 years, so it’s good for me to be up there creating history and breaking the record.”
These are his numbers in the tournament: 14 matches. 659 runs. Average 54.91. Strike rate 158.41. Six fifties. 66 fours. 32 sixes.
This has been, by far, Rahul’s best IPL season. This also ranks among the best IPL seasons any batsman has ever had.
06:15 pm: Chennai Super Kings have made the last-four stage in each of the 9 seasons they’ve competed in. Sunrisers Hyderabad have made the Playoffs in 4 of the 6 seasons they’ve competed in.
06:10 pm: Well, an intriguing battle is on the cards for sure at the Wankhede tonight.
A slight difference in the net run-rate difference separated the two teams that finished the league stage on 18 points.
The riveting contest at the Wankhede Stadium will spell out who goes straight to the May 27 final, also scheduled at this venue. The winner will be guaranteed a spot in the summit clash and the loser will have to play Qualifier 2 in Kolkata on May 25.
CSK have beaten SRH twice this season already, can they make it three in a row?
06:05 pm: Wishes from the erstwhile SRH captain to start things off tonight. How well has Williamson stepped up to the challenge, eh?
6:00 pm Alright then, we have reached the business end of the tournament. As usual, some great matches and greater cricketing moments. For Super Kings and Sunrisers it won’t be the end of the road if they lose tonight. But with a victory, they can avoid the hassle of playing an extra match – a knock out – to reach the final. CSK’s captain knows a thing or two about approaching a play-off game as he’s led his team in yellow to this stage whenever they have participated in the IPL. But Williamson’s Sunrisers are wounded and are on a three-match losing streak. Tonight’s the best time to halt that. He’s been one of the best captains this season. All in all, tonight promises to be a riveting encounter.