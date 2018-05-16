‘In yellow, even a South African doesn’t choke’: Twitter reacts to CSK’s thrilling win against SRH

Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur’s unexpected blitzkrieg in the end breathed life into the half-dead Chennai Super Kings innings towards the end of the match and took their team to a record seventh Indian Premier League final. No team in the league has been this consistent. And, perhaps no other team in the league would have had such exciting finishes.

The way the Super Kings finished the match was emblematic of the team and especially, its leader, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For he’s someone who takes the game till the end and the death, when the nerves jangle and a lot is at stake, he, more often than not, takes his team home with a cool head.

On Tuesday night, however, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was dismissed by a superb Rashid Khan googly. But when he fell, there was someone else at the other end who seemed inconspicuous right from the start of the innings. Du Plessis, before this match, had played only four games in the IPL and had scores of 11, 33, 27, 14. So, against a Sunrisers attack that looked at its best, there wasn’t probably a lot of bets placed on him to take the Super Kings home. But he did, on a season when his team, soon after it was picked at the auction, was being mocked as a squad of old veterans.

The wonderful win for the men in yellow, set Twitter abuzz with du Plessis coming in for plenty of praise:

FAF ....... — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 22, 2018

What a wonderful team #CSK is. Their self belief and the players standing up in crunch situations is amazing. Brilliant consistency for their qualification to yet another @IPL #Final. Their 7th Final 🙌🏻@ChennaiIPL — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) May 22, 2018

Well played @ChennaiIPL ! What a game. Awesome to watch the comeback — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 22, 2018

Truly remarkable! What an innings from @faf1307 under pressure & some brilliant support from Shardul. Someone or other always finds a way to make this team win. Just unbelievable. Congratulations to CSK for making it to the final. Great effort but hard luck today, SunRisers! #IPL pic.twitter.com/xeP35sA8TY — R P Singh (@rpsingh) May 22, 2018

What an innings from @faf1307 , on a surface where everyone struggled , an exceptional innings. @ChennaiIPL is truly a champion. Romba nalla victory #SRHvCSK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 22, 2018

Stiff battle of skills and nerves it was. Whistlepodu effort by CSK to win this from a near-impossible position — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) May 22, 2018

Individuals can win you matches, but only a team can win you championships, when one fails the other pulls up , @ChennaiIPL doing just that...and not the first time #IPL2018 #SRHvCSK — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) May 22, 2018

Shardul Thakur has done enough to open in the final — Sidvee (@sidvee) May 22, 2018

IPL - where 7 teams battle to play CSK in the final #SRHvCSK — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) May 22, 2018

That, from Faf du Plessis, was just sensational. @ChennaiIPL were dead in the water. He takes them home with five balls to spare. After this, can you see them not winning the final? #IPL2018 #CSKvSRH — Dileep Premachandran (@SpiceBoxofEarth) May 22, 2018

Faf just did it with conventional shots. No cheeky ramps, laps, reverse shots etc #IPL2018 #SRHvCSK — Kanishkaa Balachandran (@kanishkaab) May 22, 2018

Feel really sorry for people who aren't #CSK fans. You are missing out on pure joy — Rice cake tasty (@Idly_kunda) May 22, 2018

But these, perhaps, summed up the game best.

Like in the movies, Thakur wins, Gabbar loses!! — if Shrikant,who can? (@HomerOpines) May 22, 2018

That's the thing with great teams. A new hero steps up every time you need one. Tonight it was Faf. #IPL — cricBC (@cricBC) May 22, 2018