IPL 11

‘In yellow, even a South African doesn’t choke’: Twitter reacts to CSK’s thrilling win against SRH

Faf du Plessis put in a stellar display for CSK as they qualified for their 7th final.

by 
Sportzpics / IPL

Faf du Plessis and Shardul Thakur’s unexpected blitzkrieg in the end breathed life into the half-dead Chennai Super Kings innings towards the end of the match and took their team to a record seventh Indian Premier League final. No team in the league has been this consistent. And, perhaps no other team in the league would have had such exciting finishes.

The way the Super Kings finished the match was emblematic of the team and especially, its leader, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. For he’s someone who takes the game till the end and the death, when the nerves jangle and a lot is at stake, he, more often than not, takes his team home with a cool head.

On Tuesday night, however, against the Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was dismissed by a superb Rashid Khan googly. But when he fell, there was someone else at the other end who seemed inconspicuous right from the start of the innings. Du Plessis, before this match, had played only four games in the IPL and had scores of 11, 33, 27, 14. So, against a Sunrisers attack that looked at its best, there wasn’t probably a lot of bets placed on him to take the Super Kings home. But he did, on a season when his team, soon after it was picked at the auction, was being mocked as a squad of old veterans.

The wonderful win for the men in yellow, set Twitter abuzz with du Plessis coming in for plenty of praise:

But these, perhaps, summed up the game best.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create excusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.