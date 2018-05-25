Live IPL 11

IPL, KKR v SRH, Live: Can Kane Williamson & Co grab their second chance to enter the final?

Live updates of IPL Qualifier 2.

by 
Vipin Pawar / IPL / SPORTZPICS

Sunrisers Hyderabad look to snap a four-match losing streak against Kolkata Knight Riders with the final spot on the line.

Live updates

After 3 overs, SRH 14 (Dhawan 8, Saha 4): DROPPED CATCH! A miscued pull by Saha off Mavi ballooned in the air. DK called very early for it. But the ball went too high. And, DK seems to have misjudged the catch (something he does rarely). Excellent start by Mavi. Just eight runs in four overs. Also, Dhawan’s past 4000 IPL runs.

After 2 overs, SRH 14 (Dhawan 8, Saha 4): Saha and Dhawan haven’t batted together in this IPL before. And it shows. Seem to unsure about the running. But Dhawan hits the first six (flick over square leg) for Sunrisers.

After 1 over, SRH (Dhawan 1, Saha 2): Excellent start by Shivam Mavi. Just four off it. Constantly bowled in the ‘corridor’ at nearly 140 kmph. At least for the first few overs, the pitch will have something in it for the bowlers.

Alright, Russell with the new ball and Shikhar Dhawan comes out to bat with... surprise, surprise, Wriddhiman Saha.

Form-wise, KKR are the favourites to win this game. But the bowling attack of SRH can’t be underestimated. They have defended 118 in this IPL. But Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine took them to the cleaners (for a brief while) the last time the two sides met. So, must be a fascinating contest this time.

PLAYING XI:-

SRH: Dhawan, Saha, Williamson (c), Shakib, Hooda, Pathan, Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar, Rashid, Kaul, Ahmed. (Goswami, Sandeep and Pandey out)

KKR: Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Karthik (c), Rana, Gill, Russell, Mavi, Chawla, Yadav, Krishna. (Searles out)

TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders have won it and they will bowl first!

Here’s a look at the teams’ head-to-head stats:-

Overall: Matches – 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 5, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 9

At the Eden Gardens: Matches – 6, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 1, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5

6:00 pm Hello and welcome to the IPL Qualifier 2. Two teams with contrasting journeys will take on each other for a spot in the final. Sunrisers, for a while, looked like they were unbeatable. Then, for the last four matches, they seemingly forgot how to win. But Kolkata Knight Riders peaked at the right time, won three matches on the trot to enter the play-offs, then, beat Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. Two more wins will see Dinesh Karthik’s men lift the trophy. But standing in their way are the table toppers this season. If they can sneak past the Sunrisers, they will need to vanquish the mighty Super Kings. But to sneak past Sunrisers is no easy task.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.