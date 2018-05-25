IPL, KKR v SRH, Live: Can Kane Williamson & Co grab their second chance to enter the final?
Live updates of IPL Qualifier 2.
Sunrisers Hyderabad look to snap a four-match losing streak against Kolkata Knight Riders with the final spot on the line.
Live updates
After 3 overs, SRH 14 (Dhawan 8, Saha 4): DROPPED CATCH! A miscued pull by Saha off Mavi ballooned in the air. DK called very early for it. But the ball went too high. And, DK seems to have misjudged the catch (something he does rarely). Excellent start by Mavi. Just eight runs in four overs. Also, Dhawan’s past 4000 IPL runs.
After 2 overs, SRH 14 (Dhawan 8, Saha 4): Saha and Dhawan haven’t batted together in this IPL before. And it shows. Seem to unsure about the running. But Dhawan hits the first six (flick over square leg) for Sunrisers.
After 1 over, SRH (Dhawan 1, Saha 2): Excellent start by Shivam Mavi. Just four off it. Constantly bowled in the ‘corridor’ at nearly 140 kmph. At least for the first few overs, the pitch will have something in it for the bowlers.
Alright, Russell with the new ball and Shikhar Dhawan comes out to bat with... surprise, surprise, Wriddhiman Saha.
Form-wise, KKR are the favourites to win this game. But the bowling attack of SRH can’t be underestimated. They have defended 118 in this IPL. But Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine took them to the cleaners (for a brief while) the last time the two sides met. So, must be a fascinating contest this time.
PLAYING XI:-
SRH: Dhawan, Saha, Williamson (c), Shakib, Hooda, Pathan, Brathwaite, Bhuvneshwar, Rashid, Kaul, Ahmed. (Goswami, Sandeep and Pandey out)
KKR: Lynn, Narine, Uthappa, Karthik (c), Rana, Gill, Russell, Mavi, Chawla, Yadav, Krishna. (Searles out)
TOSS: Kolkata Knight Riders have won it and they will bowl first!
Here’s a look at the teams’ head-to-head stats:-
Overall: Matches – 14, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 5, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 9
At the Eden Gardens: Matches – 6, Sunrisers Hyderabad won – 1, Kolkata Knight Riders won – 5
6:00 pm Hello and welcome to the IPL Qualifier 2. Two teams with contrasting journeys will take on each other for a spot in the final. Sunrisers, for a while, looked like they were unbeatable. Then, for the last four matches, they seemingly forgot how to win. But Kolkata Knight Riders peaked at the right time, won three matches on the trot to enter the play-offs, then, beat Rajasthan Royals in the Eliminator. Two more wins will see Dinesh Karthik’s men lift the trophy. But standing in their way are the table toppers this season. If they can sneak past the Sunrisers, they will need to vanquish the mighty Super Kings. But to sneak past Sunrisers is no easy task.