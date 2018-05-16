Indian Tennis

Tennis U16 Nationals: Sandeepti Rao enters singles final before winning doubles crown

Sandeepti quelled a spirited challenge from qualifier Vipasha Mehra in two closely contested sets.

by 
MSLTA

Second seeds Udit Gogoi of Assam and Prerna Vichare of Maharashtra both tumbled out in the semi-finals of the All India Under-16 tennis Nationals in Mumbai on Friday.

Gogoi lost to Haryana’s fourth seed Divesh Gahlot, while Vichare was defeated by Maharashtra’s Sudipta Senthil Kumar in the boys’ and girls’ singles events.

Gahlot, ranked seventh, fought with grit and determination as he recovered after losing the opening set. Later, he did well to punish the erratic Gogoi by winning the next two sets to come out on top 3-6, 6-0, 7-6 (5).

In contrast, Sudipta, ranked 18th, was dominant from the start against the third-ranked Prerna and she hardly put a foot wrong. She won the first set without dropping a game. With Prerna unable to offer much of resistance, Sudipta conceded just two games in the second as she quickly closed out the match, cruising to 6-0, 6-2 victory and set up a summit clash with Sandeepti Rao of Haryana.

Sandeepti quelled a spirited challenge from qualifier Vipasha Mehra in two closely contested sets. Ranked 63rd on the AITA ranking list, the Pune-based Vipasha, who had defeated eighth seed Gargi Pawar and fourth seed Sanya Singh in the previous rounds, made Sandeepti work hard for her points.

Both players slugged it out from the baseline, but the 17th ranked Sandeepti cleverly kept the ball in play and waited for her rival to make errors, which she capitalised on. She went on to clinch a deserving 7-6(3), 7-6(5) success and a shot at the title.

In the other boys’ singles semi-final match, third seed Sushant Dabas of Haryana tamed the unseeded Mohit Bondre of Gujarat in straight sets, winning 6-2, 7-5.

Later in the evening, Sandeepti combined perfectly with Vanshika Choudhary of Uttar Pradesh to win the girls’ doubles crown. They defeated the Maharashtra pair of Richa Chougule and Prerna Vichare 6-3, 6-3 to claim the top honours.

In the boys’ doubles final, Uddayvir Singh of Chandigarh and Dhruv Tangri of Punjab overcame the Haryana doubles combination of Sushant Dabas and Divesh Gahlot winning at 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Results

Girls’ singles (semi-finals): Sandeepti Rao (HR) bt Q-Vipasha Mehra (MH) 7-6(3), 7-6(5); Sudipta Senthil Kumar (MH) bt 2-Prerna Vichare (MH) 6-0, 6-2.

Boys’ singles (semi-finals): 3-Sushant Dabas (HR) bt Mohit Bondre (GJ) 6-2, 7-5; 4-Divesh Gahlot (HR) bt 2-Udit Gogoi (AS) 3-6, 6-0, 7-6(5).

Girls’ doubles (finals): Sandeepti Rao (HR) / Vanshika Choudhary (UP) bt Richa Chougule (MH)/Prerna Vichare 6-3, 6-3.

Boys’ doubles (finals): Uddayvir Singh (CH)/Dhruv Tangri (PB) bt Sushant Dabas/Divesh Gahlot 6-3, 3-6, 10-8.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.