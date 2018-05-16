French Open 2018

French Open: Serena return will keep us on our toes, says Wozniacki

Despite being in the opposite half of the draw to Williams, Wozniacki knows that Serena’s presence as an unseeded player will put pressure on her rivals.

by 
File Photos

Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki says that Serena Williams’ comeback will force the current top-ranked players to raise their games at the French Open.

The former world number one will be looking to build on her long-awaited first Grand Slam triumph in Melbourne, but she has never reached the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

Despite being in the opposite half of the draw to three-time champion Williams, Wozniacki knows that Serena’s presence as an unseeded player will put pressure on her rivals.

“I think it’s always great to have the best players play, and it raises your level,” said the Dane.

“You have to play your best level, and I think having someone like Serena back, it’s keeping us all on our toes and we have to keep improving all the time.”

‘I have proven myself’

Wozniacki finally claimed her first major title this year, and admitted that it has lifted a weight off her shoulders.

“I think the biggest difference is really when I’m in here in the press conferences,” she said.

“I think that’s the biggest difference, because I’m not getting asked anymore, you know, what it takes to be a Grand Slam champion, why I haven’t gotten there yet.

“It feels amazing to have that with me now, and hopefully I can build on that.

“We have three more Grand Slams left this year, and this is the first one after Australia and I’m going to try and do my best to go as far as I can.”

Wozniacki is the second seed in Paris, behind only Simona Halep, who she beat in the Australian Open final and is still searching for a Grand Slam crown.

The 27-year-old showed improved form on clay 12 months ago when she was beaten in a tight quarter-final by eventual champion Jelena Ostapenko.

“I think I have proven myself that I can actually play on this surface, and, you know, it’s all about trying to get the timing and trying to get the head right, really,” she said.

Before the start of the tournament on Sunday, though, Wozniacki will be cheering on her beloved Liverpool in Saturday’s Champions League final, and she’s hoping the Premier League side’s fearsome attack can see off holders Real Madrid.

“Obviously Mo Salah has been playing incredibly and (Roberto) Firmino as well.

“There is a lot of attacking going on and a lot of goalscoring. I think when they play on their highest level they can beat everyone. It’s going to be exciting tomorrow.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.