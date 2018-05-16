French Open 2018

Kyrgios pulls out of French Open with elbow injury, could be replaced by India’s Prajnesh

The Indian world No 183 has supposedly left Paris already, to play in a Challenger tournament in Vicenza and it is unclear whether he will return in time.

by 
AFP

Australian Nick Kyrgios was forced to withdraw from the French Open on Sunday after failing to recover from an elbow injury, saying a potential five-setter on clay was “too risky”.

The 23-year-old was seeded 21st at Roland Garros and was due to play compatriot Bernard Tomic in the first round.

Kyrgios’ withdrawal means that there will be eight lucky losers in the men’s draw and India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran is next in line to play. However, the world No 183 has supposedly left Paris already, to play in a Challenger tournament in Vicenza.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the Indian will be able to make it back to Roland Garros in time. The Indian left-hander had earlier lost 3-6, 4-6 in the third and final round of qualifying to Elias Ymer,

The enigmatic Kyrgios has not played a singles match since a quarter-final loss to Ivo Karlovic at the US Clay Court Championships in April.

“Having consulted with my team and medical experts it is deemed too risky for me to step out and potentially play five sets on clay, especially as I have not played a singles match in nearly two months,” Kyrgios wrote on Twitter.

“I’ve worked hard to be ready in time and desperately wanted to play Roland Garros, which is very special to me but I literally ran out of time.

“A dramatic spike in load on my elbow could potentially put me back to square one and with the grass court season around the corner it is something I can not and will not risk.”

On Saturday, the world number 23 had claimed a doubles title in Lyon playing alongside American Jack Sock.

With inputs from AFP

