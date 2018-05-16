Badminton

Badminton: Aakarshi Kashyap, qualifier Priyanshu Rajawat win All India Junior Ranking Tournament

The event was organised to select players for the Junior Asian Team Championship 2018 in Indonesia in July.

by 
Aakarshi Kashyap and Priyanshu Rajawat

India’s top-ranked Under-19 shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap lived upto her billing as she beat qualifier Kavipriya S in straight games to win the girls’ singles title at the All India Junior Ranking Tournament in Tirupur on Sunday.

Aakarshi, the junior national champion, came into the tournament as the top seed and was ruthless in the final, as she won the opening game 21-8 quite comfortably. The 16-year-old from Bhilai in Chhattisgarh did not hang around in the second game either as she won it 21-11 to seal the match in just 36 minutes. Aakarshi, who now trains at the Prakash Padukone Academy in Bengaluru, dropped just one game on her way to the title.

The big surprise came in the boys’ singles final, however, as qualifier Priyanshu Rajawat upset the fifth seed Kiran George 21-14, 19-21, 21-16 in a match that lasted 52 minutes. The 16-year-old from Dhar in Madhya Pradesh was playing his 14th match of the tournament in the last six days, after participating in mixed doubles as well.

After coming through three rounds of qualification in mixed doubles, Priyanshu and his partner Ananya Goel had lost to top seeds Sri Krishna Sai Kumar Podile and Srishti Jupudi in straight games in the first round of the main draw.

Priyanshu also went through four qualification rounds in the boys’ singles category, before playing six more matches till Sunday. But for his quarter-final game against Amit Rathore, all of Priyanshu’s matches went the distance into three games. However, the 16-year-old was still had the legs to come out on top in the final against a much fresher Kiran George.

Priyanshu defeated three seeded players en route to the title, including India’s No 1 junior Aman Farogh Sanjay, whom he beat 21-12, 16-21, 22-24 in the semi-finals. Priyanshu had earlier beaten third seed Dhruv Rawat 21-16, 18-21, 29-27 in a gruelling match as well.

Eye on Indonesia

Asked how he got through those difficult matches and what kept him going through the tournament, Priyanshu said that he had an eye on Indonesia coming into Tirupur. “This tournament serves as a selection event for the Junior Asian Team Championship [in Indonesia in July] so that motivated me to perform well,” he said.

“It feels great to win the title, especially after beating the top-ranked players including the India No 1. I would like to thank my coaches at the Gopichand Academy for this triumph,” he added.

Priyanshu began playing badminton at the age of eight in Dhar under coach Sudhir Verma, who is the father of India internationals Sameer and Sourabh Verma. After two years, he moved to the Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad.

Priyanshu and Aakarshi will now both train their guns towards the senior ranking tournaments in Bengaluru and Hyderabad next month. The two tournaments also serve as selection trials for the Asian Games in August.

Earlier on Sunday, Sri Krishna and Srishti went on to lift the mixed doubles title. Both of them had chances to win the double as they were also in the boys’ and girls’ doubles finals with their respective partners, but both ended up losing.

The girls’ doubles title was won by top seeds Simran Singhi and Ritika Thaker, while the boys’ doubles champions were second seeds Manjit Singh Khwairakpam and Dingku Sing Konthoujam.

The winners in the singles category won Rs 39,000 each, while the doubles champions were awarded prize money of Rs 41,000, according to a Badminton Association of India release. BAI also gave away a total of Rs 4 lakh to the players who qualified for the knockout stages of the tournament, according to the release.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Can a colour encourage creativity and innovation?

The story behind the universally favoured colour - blue.

Pexels

It was sought after by many artists. It was searched for in the skies and deep oceans. It was the colour blue. Found rarely as a pigment in nature, it was once more precious than gold. It was only after the discovery of a semi-precious rock, lapis lazuli, that Egyptians could extract this rare pigment.

For centuries, lapis lazuli was the only source of Ultramarine, a colour whose name translated to ‘beyond the sea’. The challenges associated with importing the stone made it exclusive to the Egyptian kingdom. The colour became commonly available only after the invention of a synthetic alternative known as ‘French Ultramarine’.

It’s no surprise that this rare colour that inspired artists in the 1900s, is still regarded as the as the colour of innovation in the 21st century. The story of discovery and creation of blue symbolizes attaining the unattainable.

It took scientists decades of trying to create the elusive ‘Blue Rose’. And the fascination with blue didn’t end there. When Sir John Herschel, the famous scientist and astronomer, tried to create copies of his notes; he discovered ‘Cyanotype’ or ‘Blueprints’, an invention that revolutionized architecture. The story of how a rugged, indigo fabric called ‘Denim’ became the choice for workmen in newly formed America and then a fashion sensation, is known to all. In each of these instances of breakthrough and innovation, the colour blue has had a significant influence.

In 2009, the University of British Columbia, conducted tests with 600 participants to see how cognitive performance varies when people see red or blue. While the red groups did better on recall and attention to detail, blue groups did better on tests requiring invention and imagination. The study proved that the colour blue boosts our ability to think creatively; reaffirming the notion that blue is the colour of innovation.

When we talk about innovation and exclusivity, the brand that takes us by surprise is NEXA. Since its inception, the brand has left no stone unturned to create exclusive experiences for its audience. In the search for a colour that represents its spirit of innovation and communicates its determination to constantly evolve, NEXA created its own signature blue: NEXA Blue. The creation of a signature color was an endeavor to bring something exclusive and innovative to NEXA customers. This is the story of the creation, inspiration and passion behind NEXA:

Play

To know more about NEXA, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.