FIFA World Cup

We aren’t the best nor the favourites, Messi cautions Argentina fans ahead of World Cup

Messi also discussed why he did not take the chance to play for Spain and said that Barcelona will be his only European club.

by 
EITAN ABRAMOVICH / AFP

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has urged his compatriots to be realistic in their World Cup expectations, warning that other teams heading to Russia are better.

In an interview with Argentine Canal 13, Messi also discussed why he did not take the chance to play for Spain and said that Barcelona will be his only European club.

“People need to know that we are not going to Russia as favourites but we have a group of very good players and we are ready to scrap,” Messi said.

Asked if Argentina could win the World Cup, Messi swerved between hope and realism.

“I believe so, I have faith in this team,” he said.

“We have players with talent and experience. We cannot send the message that we are the best, because that’s not true.”

“Quite a few squads are better,” he said singling out Brazil, Spain and Germany.

Messi has won multiple Champions League and Club World Cup titles with Barca.

But he “would swap any one of those titles with Barcelona” for a World Cup win.

Messi moved to Barcelona at the age of 13 and would have been eligible to play for Spain.

“The other day I was talking to a friend and he said to me: ‘Look, if you had stayed with Spain, you would be world champion’,” Messi said.

“But it wouldn’t have been the same. Obviously, it never crossed my mind at any time.”

Messi repeated that he dreams not only of playing for Argentina but in Argentina, preferably for his boyhood club Newell’s Old Boys.

“I am more and more clear that, in Europe, Barcelona is going to be my only home,” he said. “I’ve always said that I want to play someday in Argentina.”

“It would be Newell’s, no one else. I’d like to do that for at least six months, but you never know what is going to happen.”

In Russia, Argentina will face Iceland, Nigeria and Croatia in what he called “a complicated group”.

Iceland, he said, “compete with anybody” pointing to their surprising run at Euro 2016.

Nigeria, Messi said, are “always tough for us”. He missed the friendly in Krasnodar in November that Nigeria won 4-2. The countries have met four times in the World Cup and Argentina have won by one goal every time.

Messi compared Croatia to Spain “for controlling the ball, the quality of their midfield players”.

“We have to think we will finish first in this group, but it won’t be easy.”

Argentina play Haiti on Tuesday in Buenos Aires and Israel on June 9 in Jerusalem in their two warm up games.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Tracing the formation of Al Qaeda and its path to 9/11

A new show looks at some of the crucial moments leading up to the attack.

Amazon

“The end of the world war had bought America victory but not security” - this quote from Lawrence Wright’s Pulitzer-Prize winning book, ‘The Looming Tower’, gives a sense of the growing threat to America from Al Qaeda and the series of events that led to 9/11. Based on extensive interviews, including with Bin Laden’s best friend in college and the former White House counterterrorism chief, ‘The Looming Tower’ provides an intimate perspective of the 9/11 attack.

Lawrence Wright chronicles the formative years of Al Qaeda, giving an insight in to Bin Laden’s war against America. The book covers in detail, the radicalisation of Osama Bin Laden and his association with Ayman Al Zawahri, an Egyptian doctor who preached that only violence could change history. In an interview with Amazon, Wright shared, “I talked to 600-something people, but many of those people I talked to again and again for a period of five years, some of them dozens of times.” Wright’s book was selected by TIME as one of the all-time 100 best nonfiction books for its “thoroughly researched and incisively written” account of the road to 9/11 and is considered an essential read for understanding Islam’s war on the West as it developed in the Middle East.

‘The Looming Tower’ also dwells on the response of key US officials to the rising Al Qaeda threat, particularly exploring the turf wars between the FBI and the CIA. This has now been dramatized in a 10-part mini-series of the same name. Adapted by Dan Futterman (of Foxcatcher fame), the series mainly focuses on the hostilities between the FBI and the CIA. Some major characters are based on real people - such as John O’ Neill (FBI’s foul-mouthed counterterrorism chief played by Jeff Daniels) and Ali Soufan (O’ Neill’s Arabic-speaking mentee who successfully interrogated captured Islamic terrorists after 9/11, played by Tahar Rahim). Some are composite characters, such as Martin Schmidt (O’Neill’s CIA counterpart, played by Peter Sarsgaard).

The series, most crucially, captures just how close US intelligence agencies had come to foiling Al Qaeda’s plans, just to come up short due to internal turf wars. It follows the FBI and the CIA as they independently follow intelligence leads in the crises leading up to 9/11 – the US Embassy bombings in East Africa and the attack on US warship USS Cole in Yemen – but fail to update each other. The most glaring example is of how the CIA withheld critical information – Al Qaeda operatives being hunted by the FBI had entered the United States - under the misguided notion that the CIA was the only government agency authorised to deal with terrorism threats.

The depth of information in the book has translated into a realistic recreation of the pre-9/11 years on screen. The drama is even interspersed with actual footage from the 9/11 conspiracy, attack and the 2004 Commission Hearing, linking together the myriad developments leading up to 9/11 with chilling hindsight. Watch the trailer of this gripping show below.

Play

The Looming Tower is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, along with a host of Amazon originals and popular movies and TV shows. To enjoy unlimited ad free streaming anytime, anywhere, subscribe to Amazon Prime Video.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Amazon Prime Video and not by the Scroll editorial team.