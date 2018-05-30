French Open, day 7, men’s roundup: Imperious Nadal thrashes Gasquet, Fognini battles past Edmund

Rafael Nadal continued his bid for an 11th French Open title on Saturday by brushing aside home favourite Richard Gasquet to claim a 16th consecutive win over his childhood friend and reach the fourth round.
The 16-time Grand Slam champion has still never lost to his old junior rival at Tour level, after easing to a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 victory on Court Philippe Chatrier.
The 31-year-old took his run of consecutive completed sets at the French Open to 34, just seven shy of the record held by Bjorn Borg between 1979 and 1981.
Nadal, who lost only two points in the first five games, will next play Germany’s world number 70 Maximilian Marterer, who beat Estonian lucky loser Jurgen Zopp.
Italy’s Fabio Fognini made the last 16 for the second time with a 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Britain’s last man standing Kyle Edmund.
Fognini joins compatriot Marco Cecchinato in the fourth round, the first time that more than one Italian has made the last 16 since 1976.
Karen Khachanov inflicted more French woe by completing a rain-interrupted win over Lucas Pouille on Philippe Chatrier. The 22-year-old will next face a familiar foe in German second seed Alexander Zverev.
“I think we know each other since we were 14,” said the Russian. “Also we are good outside the court, with his parents, they know me also and I know them well. He’s a nice guy and, yeah, that’s what I can say.”
In another rain-affected game, Belgian David Goffin (8th seed) saved four match points to defeat Frenchman Monfils in a thriller, 6-7(6) 6-3 4-6 7-5 6-3.
More to follow
Men’s singles : Third round
Maximilian Marterer (GER) bt Jurgen Zopp (EST) 6-2, 6-1, 6-4
Diego Schwartzman (ARG x11) bt Borna Coric (CRO) 7-5, 6-3, 6-3
Kevin Anderson (RSA x6) bt Mischa Zverev (GER) 6-1, 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 7-6 (7/4)
Fabio Fognini (ITA x18) bt Kyle Edmund (GBR x16) 6-3, 4-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4
Karen Khachanov (RUS) bt Lucas Pouille (FRA x15) 6-3, 7-5, 6-3
David Goffin (BEL x8) bt Gael Monfils (FRA x32) 6-7(6) 6-3 4-6 7-5 6-3