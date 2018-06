Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Ivan Dodig of Croatia defeated top seeds Gabriela Dabrowski and Mate Pavic to win the French Open mixed doubles title on Thursday.

Chan and Dodig, the second seeds, triumphed 6-1, 6-7(5), 10-8 to claim their first title as a team.

Dabrowski had won the trophy at Roland Garros 12 months ago alongside India’s Rohan Bopanna before teaming up with Pavic this year to clinch the Australian Open.