Indian Tennis

I am a little disappointed and confused, says Yuki Bhambri after being excluded from TOP scheme

The 25-year-old’s name was removed from the Indian government’s Target Olympic Podium list after he chose to skip the Asian Games to play in the US Open.

by 
Money Sharma/ AFP

Yuki Bhambri is aghast at being excluded from the Indian government’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme, or TOPS, after preferring to play in the US Open over the Asian Games, reported PTI. The All India Tennis Association is even trying to convince the Sports Ministry to reconsider its decision, the report added.

The AITA had allowed Bhambri, India’s top-ranked singles player, to skip the quadrennial continental event as he stands a chance of making it to the main draw of the US Open. Playing at Grand Slams is crucial to secure ranking points, which could earn Bhambri a direct entry into the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.

“I thought I was doing the right thing according to what the aim of TOPS committee is – to compete and be a medal prospect for India in the Olympics in two years’ time,” Bhambri said. “Challenging myself against the best in the world at the US Open is the best way to prepare for that.”

He added, “I am a little disappointed and confused that I have been removed from the scheme. I don’t think I did something wrong by choosing to play and compete against the best in the world. Regardless of whether I am included in a scheme or supported by the government or federation or not, I will keep working to be the best player I can be each and every year and represent India on the tennis tour.”

Bhambri is currently ranked 84th in the world and if he manages to keep himself in the top 100 till the US Open cut-off date, he will get direct entry to compete at Flushing Meadows. An appearance at the US Open would secure the 25-year-old a minimum prize of $50,000 (Rs 33 lakh).

Bhambri had lost in the first rounds of the Australian Open and French Open earlier this year. Even if he loses at the same stage at Wimbledon and the US Open, it would give him enough money to travel with his Australian coach Stephen Koon and a physiotherapist for the whole year.

If Bhambri makes the cut for Wimbledon and the US Open, he will become only the fourth Indian to compete in the men’s singles main draws in all four Grand Slams in a single season. Ramesh Krishnan was the first Indian to do so – and he did it four times in his career (1983, 1984, 1988, 1990). After him, it was Leander Paes, who competed in all singles Majors in 1997. Somdev Devvarman was the last Indian to do so in 2011.

“We have asked the government to reconsider the decision and include both Yuki and Leander Paes in TOPS,” AITA secretary Hironmoy Chatterjee told PTI. “We told them that Yuki needs to be in [the world’s] top 64 to earn direct qualification for Tokyo Olympics and that’s why playing at the US Open is important. They told us that when Yuki gets back to playing Davis Cup, his case would be re-examined.”

Bhambri received a monthly stipend of Rs 50,000 from the government for a few months after he was included in TOPS. He was earlier sanctioned close to Rs 20 lakh for his 2014 Asian Games preparation. Over the years, AITA and the Delhi Lawn Tennis Association have also chipped in with financial support of Rs 20 lakh.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A special shade of blue inspired these musicians to create a musical piece

Thanks to an interesting neurological condition called synesthesia.

NEXA

On certain forums on the Internet, heated discussions revolve around the colour of number 9 or the sound of strawberry cupcake. And most forum members mount a passionate defence of their points of view on these topics. These posts provide insight into a lesser known, but well-documented, sensory condition called synesthesia - simply described as the cross wiring of the senses.

Synesthetes can ‘see’ music, ‘taste’ paintings, ‘hear’ emotions...and experience other sensory combinations based on their type. If this seems confusing, just pay some attention to our everyday language. It’s riddled with synesthesia-like metaphors - ‘to go green with envy’, ‘to leave a bad taste in one’s mouth’, ‘loud colours’, ‘sweet smells’ and so on.

Synesthesia is a deeply individual experience for those who have it and differs from person to person. About 80 different types of synesthesia have been discovered so far. Some synesthetes even have multiple types, making their inner experience far richer than most can imagine.

Most synesthetes vehemently maintain that they don’t consider their synesthesia to be problem that needs to be fixed. Indeed, synesthesia isn’t classified as a disorder, but only a neurological condition - one that scientists say may even confer cognitive benefits, chief among them being a heightened sense of creativity.

Pop culture has celebrated synesthetic minds for centuries. Synesthetic musicians, writers, artists and even scientists have produced a body of work that still inspires. Indeed, synesthetes often gravitate towards the arts. Eduardo is a Canadian violinist who has synesthesia. He’s, in fact, so obsessed with it that he even went on to do a doctoral thesis on the subject. Eduardo has also authored a children’s book meant to encourage latent creativity, and synesthesia, in children.

Litsa, a British violinist, sees splashes of paint when she hears music. For her, the note G is green; she can’t separate the two. She considers synesthesia to be a fundamental part of her vocation. Samara echoes the sentiment. A talented cellist from London, Samara can’t quite quantify the effect of synesthesia on her music, for she has never known a life without it. Like most synesthetes, the discovery of synesthesia for Samara was really the realisation that other people didn’t experience the world the way she did.

Eduardo, Litsa and Samara got together to make music guided by their synesthesia. They were invited by Maruti NEXA to interpret their new automotive colour - NEXA Blue. The signature shade represents the brand’s spirit of innovation and draws on the legacy of blue as the colour that has inspired innovation and creativity in art, science and culture for centuries.

Each musician, like a true synesthete, came up with a different note to represent the colour. NEXA roped in Indraneel, a composer, to tie these notes together into a harmonious composition. The video below shows how Sound of NEXA Blue was conceived.

Play

You can watch Eduardo, Litsa and Samara play the entire Sound of NEXA Blue composition in the video below.

Play

To know more about NEXA Blue and how the brand constantly strives to bring something exclusive and innovative to its customers, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of NEXA and not by the Scroll editorial team.