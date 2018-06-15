Live FIFA World Cup

Fifa World Cup, Morocco vs Iran Live: Resilient Asians face rampant African outfit

No team from the continent has won a game since Japan beat Denmark in 2010. Can they buck the trend?

by 
IANS

Asia’s strongest outfit, Iran, take on the formidable Morocco side in the second match on Friday. It is the North African outfit who are the favourites going into this contest.

Live updates

Best in Asia

By far the best qualifiers in Asia, Iran qualified for the 2018 World Cup with ease – the first time in their history they have achieved such a feat. They were unbeaten in 10 games in the final group stage and conceded only twice.

A streak to be broken

The Iranians are on a 7-match winless (5 losses and 2 draws) streak at the World Cup. Their last win dates back to 1998 when they beat USA 2-1.

Pejman Montazeri is a vital man for them in defence but the man who make the difference is Sardar Azmoun, who has been dubbed by many as the ‘Iranian Messi.’ He has scored 23 goals in 32 games for Iran.

Playing XIs

Morocco Playing XI: Munir, Amrabat, Benatia, Saïss, Achraf, El Ahmadi, Belhanda, Harit, Boussoufa, Ziyech, El Kaabi.

Iran Playing XI: Beiranvand; Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, Hajsafi; Ebrahimi, Masoud; Jahanbakhsh, Ansarifard, Amiri; Azmoun.

And so it begins

This will be the first meeting on grass between the two senior teams of Morocco and Iran. They have faced off twice at the FIFA Futsal World Cup (2012, 2016) and once in an international Beach Soccer tournament in 2014, with Iran emerging victorious on all three occasions.

But a look at the world rankings shows that this should be a tight encounter. Both sides will be looking to win this as the other sides in their group are Spain and Portugal.

A long time coming

Morocco return to the World Cup finals after a hiatus of 20 years. Their last appearance was on 23 June 1998, when they beat Scotland 3-0.

Intriguing contest

So Morocco are not going to host the 2026 World Cup. So what? They are 17 matches unbeaten and for the first time in 20 years, have qualfied for the showpiece event. They have several players who are plying their trade in various clubs in Europe. The most high-profile of the players is Juventus defender Mehdi Benatia, the captain.

Striker Khalid Boutaib is a fine striker and was instrumental in his country reaching the competition. Morocco’s unbeaten run didn’t consist of them beating smaller teams; they thrashed continental giants Mali and Ivory Coast.

Iran, meanwhile, are a pugnacious oufit and there was plenty of resilience on display in 2014. Remember when they frustrated the life out of Argentina before a certain Lionel Messi popped up in the final minute to score the winner? Carlos Queiroz’s men stormed through qualifying undefeated in 18 games, conceding just five goals in the process.

