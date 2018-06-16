Russia 2018, Group D, Argentina vs Iceland live: Over to Lionel Messi, after Ronaldo’s heroics
Live updates from Argentina’s group D opener against the giant-killers from Iceland.
Live updates
05:50 pm: Argentina have only played one warm-up game in the run-up to the World Cup. How will Jorge Sampaoli’s team perform against a solid Icelandic defence? Also, with Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick, Messi is behind his Portugal and Real Madrid rival, trailing him 6 to 5 for World Cup goals.
Argentina started in a 4-2-3-1 formation with Aguero playing in front of Messi, while Iceland will use a 4-5-1.
05:35 pm: Heimir Hallgrimsson’s men had an incredible qualifying campaign, progressing from a group which contained Croatia, Ukraine and Turkey. They were also incredible efficient in qualifying as they scored only 16 goals – fewer than any other group winners.
Coming into the tournament, they haven’t had the best of form, failing to win in four matches. Hallgrimsson, however has tweaked with the team’s line-up and shape in those games, similar to their preparations for Euro 2016 under their dentist coach and Lars Lagerback.
05:28 pm: The line-ups are out and it’s Leo Messi leading Argentina against Aron Gunnarsson’s Iceland. In the absence of the injured Sergio Romero, Willy Caballero starts as goalkeeper for La Albiceleste. Kun Aguero starts as does Angel Di Maria.
05:25 pm: France have claimed a crucial 2-1 victory against Australia. Two penalties, one by Antoine Griezmann, the other by Mile Jedinak but it was upto Paul Pogba to deliver the knockout blow to the Socceroos. Here’s how it all went down.
05:10 pm: Lionel Messi scored his first World Cup goal on his debut 12 years ago. On 16 June 2006, Messi replaced Maxi Rodriguez in the 75th minute of Argentina’s match against Serbia and Montenegro. The Barcelona forward scored Argentina’s final goal in a 6-0 win, the first of five for him at World Cups.
05:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first match in Group D. Is that Viking claps we hear? Of course, it is. It’s the mighty Iceland, making their World Cup debut and who do they face? Lionel Messi and Argentina, no big deal. This promises to be a fun match.