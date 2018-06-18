FIFA World Cup

‘This team is looking at things in a different way’: England coach Gareth Southgate backs young guns

England failed to get out of their group in Brazil in 2014 and were humiliated by Iceland in Euro 2016 in France.

by 
AFP

Gareth Southgate says his young side are ready to ditch their tag as chokers that has haunted England at previous major tournaments.

“This team shouldn’t be burdened with that because they’re a fresh group, most of them have very few international caps, so the future is all ahead of them,” Southgate told reporters at the Volgograd Arena on Sunday.

England failed to get out of their group in Brazil in 2014 and were humiliated by tiny Iceland in Euro 2016 in France but Southgate insisted his side were only looking to the future.

“They’ve got to be thinking about what’s possible, the players of the past and the opportunities of the past are gone,” said Southgate

The manager explained why he believed this World Cup could be a turning point for the England as they prepare to face Tunisia in their Group G opener on Monday.

“This team is looking at things in a different way, trying to play in a different way,” he said.

“The first thing is to have a really clear understanding of how we want to play because when you’re in tense moments of games everybody knows they’re in their individual role and the team are connected on the pitch,” said Southgate.

“You have to stick to your beliefs, we saw Spain and Portugal other night – whatever the stage of the game they stuck to what they do well. We’ve got to have that strength of character to do that.”

England are captained by prolific goalscorer Harry Kane who promised his side would go be fearless in going forward against the north Africans.

“First and foremost we are going to want to attack the game, we feel like we are going to have a lot of possession of the ball,” the Tottenham striker said.

- ‘A good perspective’ -

Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul earlier rated England among the favourites to win the World Cup despite their abject record in recent major tournaments.

“I was in the stadium when they played Iceland (in 2016),” he said. “Now they are a stronger side. The result is not going to be the same tomorrow.”

Maaloul is aware of the firepower England possess in Kane, Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard but singled out Dele Alli as the player the north Africans must stop.

“He is a great player,” said Maaloul. “He is a midfielder who can play anywhere – centre, forward or deep midfield, up front on his own or wide on the left.

“We know how easily Alli and Kane can find each other and their understanding so we must divide them. The most dangerous thing for me is the way he sees the match and plays the last pass.”

The 45,500-seater stadium for Monday’s match stands on one of the major battlefields of World War II, in the city formerly known as Stalingrad.

Two million people died during the Battle of Stalingrad and the new Volgograd Arena is within a short walk of the famous 85-metre-high Mamayev Kurgan, or “Motherland Calls” monument, the tallest statue in Europe.

Southgate said the statue, which dominates the hillside overlooking the stadium, was a poignant reminder of the city’s history – thousands of human bones had to be removed when the foundations were excavated.

“It’s a reminder some things are bigger than football,” he said. “It’s a good perspective for us all.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.