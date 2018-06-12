Live FIFA World Cup

Fifa World Cup, Group F, Sweden vs South Korea live: Sweden in the ascendancy but 0-0 after first 30

Live updates from the second match of Group F at the World Cup.

by 
Reuters

Preview: Spying allegations against Sweden adds spice to the tie.

Live updates

HT: Sweden have dominated South Korea.

The Nordic team have shot 8 times, with 2 on target. The Koreans have made it tough for their opponents, closing down.

Half-time and Sweden have physically battered South Korea. 0-0.

The Scandinavians have created the better chances, and aerially dominated their Asian opponents. The Korean third-choice keeper Jo Hyeon-Woo has been busy and pulled off a stunning save from Berg. Don’t go anywhere, the second half is next.

40’: It has been an engrossing first half with both teams having chances. 0-0

The quality in the final third has been a problem, but Berg spurned Sweden’s best chances of the half 20 minutes half.

34’: South Korea finally have a counter. 0-0.

The Asians are breaking at pace but Sweden deny them. After a brief lull, the game’s speed is up again.

28’: Korea weathering the storm. 0-0

Park Joo-ho replaced by Kim Min-Woo. Sweden go close with another corner. The Asians need to keep the ball better.

21’: CLOSE! How did Sweden not score there? 0-0.

Marcus Berg has a shot three yards out but South Korean keeper Jo Hyeon-Woo somehow saving that. That was a close shave for the Asians. First big chance of the game.

17’: Granqvist almost sneaks through for Sweden but for a last-ditch challenge. 0-0.

Sweden are cranking up the pressure on the Koreans but the Asians are holding firm in Nizhny. Game settling into a nice rhythm here.

Interesting observation here:

10’: Sweden have rough-housed South Korea in the opening 10 minutes. 0-0

Emil Forsberg is known as the ‘Anti-Zlatan’ in the Swedish press because of his tendency to be dull in interviews. What are the other great nicknames for footballers that you’ve heard of? Let us know at The Field.

5’: South Korea have their first corner. 0-0.

Robin Olsson does well to parry it away. Korea Republic have been more than secretive heading into this World Cup, playing a closed-doors friendly against Senegal.

1’: We have kick-off in Nizhny Novgorod. South Korea playing in white, while Sweden line up in their traditional yellow shirts.

05:25 pm:

The teams are out and ready for the national anthem. Five minutes to go for kick-off.

Sweden’s biggest win in international football came against South Korea at the Olympics in 1948. They beat them 12-0.

South Korea’s captain Ki meanwhile appears for the 103rd time in international colours. He will become the country’s 8th-highest capped player of all time.

Some expect an entertaining game:

05:20 pm:

Four of Korea’s five wins in World Cup matches have come against European opponents. Poland, Portugal and Italy in 2002 were defeated en route to Asia’s first semi-final appearance while Greece in 2010 were beaten 2-0.

05:14 pm: In case you are just joining us, here’s the confirmation of the lineups...

Sweden XI: Olsen; Lustig, Granqvist, Jansson, Augustinsson; Claesson, Larsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Toivonen, Berg

Korea XI: Cho Hyun-woo; Lee Yong, Jang Hyun-soo, Kim Young-gwon, Park Joo-ho; Lee Jae-sung, Ki Sung-yueng, Koo Ja-cheol; Hwang Hee-chan, Kim Shin-wook, Son Heung-min.

05:10 pm:

Sweden are at the World Cup finals for the first time since 2006 (when they were in England’s group) – and remember how they got to Russia? By knocking Italy out in a two-legged playoff, of course, giving us only the third World Cup in history without the Azzurri.

05:05 pm:

The South Korean coach Shin Tae-Yong on swapping the shirt numbers of his players to confuse opponents:

All of the others played in numbers a little bit confusing, that’s why we switched the numbers. It’s very difficult for Westerners to distinguish between Asians, that’s why we did that.

Read more here.

04:55 pm:

For Son Heung-Min, there is an added incentive to win the World Cup. It would take a near miracle, but he needs to win a major tournament in order to avoid compulsory military service. The 2018 Asian Games and 2019 Asian Cup are also chances for him but what effect will this have on the Tottenham superstar?

Meanwhile, how to make a cool line-up video:

04:50 pm: Let’s talk about the starting line-ups. The big surprise for Sweden is the obvious omission of Manchester United central defender Victor Lindelof. In his place starts Pontus Jansson who starts alongside captain Andreas Granqvist.

04:40 pm:

South Korea coach Shin Tae-Yong was on the pitch when they lost 0-2 to Sweden on 16 May, 1996. Overall, Sweden have won two and drawn two against the Taeguk Warriors. scoring 17 and conceding two in four matches.

04:35 pm: Sweden will find it tough in a group containing Germany and Mexico, especially in the post-Ibrahimovich area.

Germany’s loss have broken the group wide open, with an ineffective display against Mexico costing the World Cup champions dearly. Sami Khedira, Julian Draxler and Joachim Low all disappointed. For more details, head this way.

04:25 pm: Ashish Magotra writes on Neymar’s role in Brazil’s World Cup campaign:

“On Sunday, movement with the ball was a luxury for Neymar.

But then, this is the fate of the legends. From Pele to Johan Cryuff; from Lionel Messi to Ronaldo and everyone else in between. The opposition knows they are good and will do everything in their power to stop them. The greats don’t have it easy. They never do.”

Read the full piece.

The teams are in.

Sweden start with Marcus Berg and Ola Toivonen, as Emil Forsberg will bring the fire-power. Son Heung-Min will be pivotal for the South Korean team who will be lead Ki Seung-Yueng.

04:20 pm: Sweden have faced an Asian team in the World Cup only one previous time. On that occasion, they defeated Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the Round of 16 in 1994.

04:10 pm: The venue for this game...

04:05 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the first match of the day (out of three) as Sweden takes on South Korea in a Group F encounter. With Mexico defeating Germany, and putting the World Champions in a precarious position of having to defeat both Sweden and South Korea to assure safe passage, this match takes added significance.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Following a mountaineer as he reaches the summit of Mount Everest

Accounts from Vikas Dimri’s second attempt reveal the immense fortitude and strength needed to summit the Everest.

Vikas Dimri made a huge attempt last year to climb the Mount Everest. Fate had other plans. Thwarted by unfavourable weather at the last minute, he came so close and yet not close enough to say he was at the top. But that did not deter him. Vikas is back on the Everest trail now, and this time he’s sharing his experiences at every leg of the journey.

The Everest journey began from the Lukla airport, known for its dicey landing conditions. It reminded him of the failed expedition, but he still moved on to Namche Bazaar - the staging point for Everest expeditions - with a positive mind. Vikas let the wisdom of the mountains guide him as he battled doubt and memories of the previous expedition. In his words, the Everest taught him that, “To conquer our personal Everest, we need to drop all our unnecessary baggage, be it physical or mental or even emotional”.

Vikas used a ‘descent for ascent’ approach to acclimatise. In this approach, mountaineers gain altitude during the day, but descend to catch some sleep. Acclimatising to such high altitudes is crucial as the lack of adequate oxygen can cause dizziness, nausea, headache and even muscle death. As Vikas prepared to scale the riskiest part of the climb - the unstable and continuously melting Khumbhu ice fall - he pondered over his journey so far.

His brother’s diagnosis of a heart condition in his youth was a wakeup call for the rather sedentary Vikas, and that is when he started focusing on his health more. For the first time in his life, he began to appreciate the power of nutrition and experimented with different diets and supplements for their health benefits. His quest for better health also motivated him to take up hiking, marathon running, squash and, eventually, a summit of the Everest.

Back in the Himalayas, after a string of sleepless nights, Vikas and his team ascended to Camp 2 (6,500m) as planned, and then descended to Base Camp for the basic luxuries - hot shower, hot lunch and essential supplements. Back up at Camp 2, the weather played spoiler again as a jet stream - a fast-flowing, narrow air current - moved right over the mountain. Wisdom from the mountains helped Vikas maintain perspective as they were required to descend 15km to Pheriche Valley. He accepted that “strength lies not merely in chasing the big dream, but also in...accepting that things could go wrong.”

At Camp 4 (8,000m), famously known as the death zone, Vikas caught a clear glimpse of the summit – his dream standing rather tall in front of him.

It was the 18th of May 2018 and Vikas finally reached the top. The top of his Everest…the top of Mount Everest!

Watch the video below to see actual moments from Vikas’ climb.

Play

Vikas credits his strength to dedication, exercise and a healthy diet. He credits dietary supplements for helping him sustain himself in the inhuman conditions on Mount Everest. On heights like these where the oxygen supply drops to 1/3rd the levels on the ground, the body requires 3 times the regular blood volume to pump the requisite amount of oxygen. He, thus, doesn’t embark on an expedition without double checking his supplements and uses Livogen as an aid to maintain adequate amounts of iron in his blood.

Livogen is proud to have supported Vikas Dimri on his ambitious quest and salutes his spirit. To read more about the benefits of iron, see here. To read Vikas Dimri’s account of his expedition, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Livogen and not by the Scroll editorial team.