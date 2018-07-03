Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio hit out at Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi’s handling of their 2-0 World Cup quarter-final loss to Brazil, claiming Neymar play-acted. Neymar broke the deadlock with a 51st minute opener at Samara Arena and set up Roberto Firmino for a late second.

But tensions flared following a tussle with midfielder Miguel Layun as Mexico battled to stay in the tournament. But Neymar’s exaggerated reaction – the player dramatically writhed on the turf after Layun approached him – suggested a repeat of the play-acting that marred his play in the group phase.

The 56-year-old Osorio refused to identify Neymar by name following the defeat but claimed the play-acting, and the ensuing delays in play, had been badly handed by Rocchi. “I think it’s a shame for football,” said Osorio.

“We wasted a lot of time because of one single player... we lost our style in the second half, because of the referee. There were too many stoppages and my players got more and more tired of that situation. At one point there was a four-minute stoppage. I think this is a very bad example for the world and the world of football.”

Despite his complaints about Neymar, who now has two goals in this tournament, Osorio suggested Mexico’s main problem had been Brazil’s superior firepower. “I’d like to say that playing at such a level against a team like Brazil, Mexico have shown they are a top team,” he added. “I think Mexican football needs to have more players playing abroad, so they can match themselves up against the best. I’m deeply sorry for our fans, they’re the best fans in the world.”

As Brazil get set to face Japan or Belgium, who play later, for a place in the semi-finals, Mexico return home after the last 16 for the seventh consecutive edition.

