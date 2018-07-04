In a World Cup full of surprises, England went and won a penalty shootout.

Harry Kane and Co held their nerve to win a dramatic shootout and reach the World Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday just when it appeared they were heading for yet more penalty heartbreak.

Eric Dier scored the decisive penalty to win the shootout 4-3 and send Gareth Southgate’s team through to a meeting with Sweden, who earlier beat Switzerland.

Colombia appeared on the edge of reaching their second consecutive World Cup quarter-final when Jordan Henderson’s penalty was saved by David Ospina, keeping the score at 3-2.

But Mateus Uribe then struck the crossbar and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford saved from Carlos Bacca, extending his left arm to stop the ball as he dived to his right.

This was the first time in the team’s history that they had won a World Cup match decided by a shootout. The Three Lions had lost to Germany in 1990, Argentina in 1998 and Portugal in 2006.

The penalty shootout win sent Twitter into delirium, with fans and England players unable to hide their joy. There was an outpouring of joy and relief, and even the Royalty joined in.

I couldn’t be prouder of @england - a victory in a penalty shootout! You have well and truly earned your place in the final eight of the #worldcup and you should know the whole country is right behind you for Saturday! Come on England! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 3, 2018

The players, present and former, were overjoyed too.

Dad, can you show me that photo of you guys running after reaching the quarter final?

-“Nah son pic.twitter.com/WbY5StQRLQ — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018

When Pickford saved that penalty, phew... pic.twitter.com/5FSJVGSNVu — Kyle Walker (@kylewalker2) July 3, 2018

What a way to win! Always believe and never give up, the three lions roar on 🦁🦁🦁 #JLingz @England pic.twitter.com/EsMQhyqGWq — Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) July 3, 2018

Get in there!! Great character shown from the lads. We go again. @England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁 pic.twitter.com/hG9lzSrD74 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) July 3, 2018

Brilliant Jordan Pickford what a great result it’s about time we won a shootout! Eat your heart out all the Pickford doubters we have won a shootout!!! We can go to the final now because we can only get better! Well done Gareth Southgate your team did you proud!! — Peter Shilton (@Peter_Shilton) July 3, 2018

Some of the fans couldn’t simply believe it.

Well, that's confirmed it then. It's. Coming. Home. Broken the penalty curse. COME ON ENGLAND!!!!!! — Robbie Kay (@RobbieKay_) July 3, 2018

England HAS WON A PENALTY SHOOTOUT AT THE WORLD CUP!! This #WorldCup is something else. Credit Jordan Pickford with the HUGE save and Dier converts his to send England through to the quarterfinals. Looking out my window for a plague of locusts. — Ives Galarcep (@SoccerByIves) July 3, 2018

ENGLAND HAVE WON A PENALTY SHOOTOUT!!!



If you remember the years of heartache, then shout this out loud!



The hard work on the training ground coming to fruition. Jinx broken. Demons exorcised.



This is MASSIVE! To the QF we go....🎉🎊 #ENGCOL #worldcup #threeloins @england — Reshmin Chowdhury (@ReshminTV) July 3, 2018

Did that really happen?

Worth remembering that @HKane has scored in EVERY single game as captain, has bagged with EVERY shot on target at this #WorldCup and is currently 2 clear in the race for the golden boot 👢#England — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 3, 2018

I’m lost for words! What a moment for our country... yes only in the quarter finals! But the dream is still alive! Come on England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ThreeLions #WorldCup — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) July 3, 2018

Such a beautiful sense of redemption for Southgate, the man who missed a crucial penalty at Euro 96, to become the first England manager to EVER win a World Cup penalty shootout. ❤️🙌🏻🦁 — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) July 3, 2018

First time I have ever decided to walk the dog instead of watch the penalty shoot out... seems to work! #ENGvCOL #eng #WorldCup #dogssavetheday🐕 COME ON!!!!! — James Phelps (@James_Phelps) July 3, 2018

Admire Rashford immensely for that penalty. 20 years old and he takes one of the most seemingly nerveless spot kicks you'll ever see in a #WorldCup shootout. — Dave Phillips (@lovefutebol) July 3, 2018

How am I expected to sleep after that!!!!???!?!!! @England winning on penalties!😳🙌🏻 #WorldCup — Sarah-Jane Mee (@skysarahjane) July 3, 2018

How good was that!! Our penalties were awesome 👏🏻👏🏻

Feel like this is our time! ⚽️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆#ThreeLions #WorldCup — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) July 3, 2018

Waited all my life to see us win a World Cup penalty shoot-out. Voice has gone. Absolutely shattered watching that. But it doesn’t half feel good. #WorldCup — Adam Baker (@AdamBakerPR) July 3, 2018

And as he often does, Gary Lineker perfectly summed it up...