Argentinian tennis player Guido Pella could only say “no, no, no” to the prospect of Brazil winning the football World Cup but fears he will be dead before Argentina win a major trophy again.

World number 82 Pella, who shocked Wimbledon on Thursday by downing Croatian third seed Marin Cilic, is horrified by the prospect of Brazil winning yet another World Cup.

“I love soccer, but after Argentina lost against France, I didn’t watch any more games because it was sad,” he said.

“No, no, no. No Brazil. If Brazil win the World Cup, I will be sad. I don’t want. Sorry. Because you already have five World Cups. We have only two. To have one more it’s impossible.”

Argentina’s World Cup wins were in 1978 and 1986, and they last won the Copa America for South American teams in 1993.

Pella added: “I will be dead before Argentina maybe get one more. I just want to see Argentina win something because I’m 28, and I think the last time Argentina won something was in ‘93. So I was too young. So I don’t remember anything.”

Cilic suffered a shock second round exit as last year’s runner-up blew a two-set lead in his 3-6, 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 7-5 loss to Pella.

In the third round of a Major for the first time, Pella faces a clash with Mackenzie McDonald of the United States on Saturday for a place in last 16.

Brazil, meanwhile, play Belgium on Friday for the right to face either Uruguay or France in the semi-finals of the World Cup in Russia.