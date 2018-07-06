12th seeds Rohan Bopanna and France’s Edouard Roger-Vasselin’s campaign at Wimbledon came to an end on Friday when the pair retired in their second round match.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin were two sets down and trailing in the third against the unseeded pair of Joe Sailsbury and Frederik Neilsen when they decided to retire from the game.

Sailsbury and Neilsen were leading 6-4, 7-6(4), 2-1 when the match concluded.

Bopanna and Roger-Vasselin, in the first round, had beaten the all-Australian pair of Alex de Minaur and John Millman 6-2, 6-2, 6-4.

The Indian duo of N. Sriram Balaji and Vishnu Vardhan will take on Japan’s Ben McLachlan and Germany’s Jan-Lennard Struff in a round of 32 match on Saturday.

Other results

At the ITF USD 25K tournament in China, third seed Karman Kaur Thandi beat China’s Meiling Wang 6-4, 6-2 to get to the semi-finals. Her compatriot Rutuja Bhosale went down to fourth seed Fang Ying Xun 4-6, 4-6 in the quarter-final.