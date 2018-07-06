Anirban Lahiri was on fire in the second round after a solid 69 in his first round Greenbrier Classic. A bogeyfree 3-under 67 gave Lahiri a good start in the opening round. Then he had four birdies in first five holes to move to 7-under and was tied-2nd at one stage.

He has still has more than nine holes to play in second round. The 31-year-old, who has been slowly coming into the form that fetched him two top-10 finishes and some other good results at the start of the wrap-around season last October, opened with a birdie and then had 10 pars before finding further birdies on 12th and 18th.

In the second round, he had three in a row to start the day with birdies from 15 feet, 12 feet and 19 feet. He parred the 13th, his fourth hole of the second day, and then again holed 14-footer for his fourth birdie. On Thursday, despite the fine start, Lahiri was lying tied 24th with Webb Simpson, who shot 9-under 61 to lead the field by a shot over Whee Kim.

Aditi remains at tied-54th

Aditi Ashok dropped a late bogey and finished at a creditable 3-under 69, to remain tied 54th at the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic. Aditi, birdied the fourth and then had an eagle on par-5 ninth, before finding another birdie on 15th. She had her only bogey on 17th.

Katherine Kirk fired a personal best and a course-record-tying 10-under, 62 to lead after day one. Aditi was seven shots off the leader. She teed off from 10th and made birdies on 10, 11 and 12 and then had four more towards the end of the front nine to go out in 29. Kirk then closed with three more birdies on her inward nine.

Sei Young Kim is in second place after a 9-under 63, which included six birdies in a row on her back nine. Brittany Marchand and Megan Khang are tied for third at 8-under.