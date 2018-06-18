‘I don’t have any fears about it’: Root unfazed after being dropped from England T20I side

England’s Test captain Joe Root says his career in the T20 format is far from over despite being dropped for last Sunday’s third and final game with India. The 27-year-old batsman says it will be hard for him to gain much-needed experience in the lucrative T20 leagues around the world because he prioritises playing for England.
Root’s omission didn’t have a beneficial effect on England as they lost both the match – by seven wickets – and as a result the series 2-1. “I don’t have any fears about it, I want to see us being as complete a side as possible in all three competitions, but I want to be a part of them,” said Root ahead of the first one-day international against India at Trent Bridge on Thursday.
“Playing for England comes first. All the domestic tournaments around the world have to fit around playing for England. Until there’s a really good block for me to go and play T20 cricket somewhere in a domestic tournament, it’s going to be hard to get a string of games to put that case (that he deserves a place in the T20 team) across.”
Root, whose top T20 score is 90 not out, says he needs to show he is worthy of a place in the side by impressing when he does get a chance, but understands why he was left out. “I’m fully confident in the ability I have in that format,” said Root.
“I can perform in T20 cricket. I don’t see it as a closed door for me, but I have to make sure, in the limited opportunities I have, to keep performing. I fully understood the decision, that’s part of having a really strong squad. You never like it as a player, but having been captain myself I know how hard it can be.”
On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.
Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.
An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.
So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.
People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.
Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”
Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.