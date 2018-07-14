Kevin Anderson and John Isner were locked in the second longest ever Wimbledon as well as Grand Slam singles match on Friday, as he outlastes John Isner in the semi-finals.

The 32-year-old Anderson triumphed 7-6 (8/6), 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11), 6-4, 26-24 after six hours and 36 minutes on Centre Court.

When their semi-final ticked past the 5-hour 31-minute mark, it beat the previous mark set by Marin Cilic and Sam Querrey in the third round in 2012.

The semi-final was deep into the fifth set when the new record was set, although it is still a long way behind the 11 hours and 5 minutes it took Isner to beat Nicolas Mahut in the 2010 first round.

Anderson won the first set 7-6 (8/6) before Isner claimed the next two, 6-7 (5/7), 6-7 (9/11) with the South African claiming the fourth 6-4 to level the semi-final.

“You almost want to it end,” former champion John McEnroe said on the BBC. “I played two matches over six hours in my career. You try to get into your opponent’s return game, so you have some way of getting over the finish line. “I can’t believe they’re going this hard for this long. “It just seems cruel and unusual punishment for these guys.”

The winner will face either Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic for the title on Sunday.

However tennis fans on Twitter, many of whom were waiting for the 52nd clash between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic to start, reacted to the five-set marathon by finding the funny. Here’s a look at some of the various jokes and memes flooding social media. Hint: Most of them have to do with waiting.

Live footage of Nadal & Djokovic waiting to get on Centre Court...#Wimbledon #bbctennis pic.twitter.com/pECFoN2OTI — BBC Tennis (@bbctennis) July 13, 2018

Left: Before Isner v Anderson



Right: After Isner v Anderson pic.twitter.com/jNHVURGD2R — Stuart Fraser (@stu_fraser) July 13, 2018

Anderson vs. Isner has lasted longer than Germany spent on the pitch at the #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/z9KZhpTImO — Coral (@Coral) July 13, 2018

The 1st men's semifinal took 6 hours, 36 minutes.



The 1st Star Wars Trilogy is a combined total of 6 hours, 19 minutes. pic.twitter.com/iW2JbfUVfp — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2018

A fair result in #IsnerVsAnderson. There should be a special tiebreaker at 10-10 wherein, if applicable, Federer enters the court and declares that whoever beat him in the draw advances — Chuck Culpepper (@ChuckCulpepper1) July 13, 2018

She was 3 months pregnant when this match started. — osawula (@osawula) July 13, 2018

Nadal and Djokovic at the moment pic.twitter.com/0tsaRxHfIV — Christopher Clarey (@christophclarey) July 13, 2018

"A momentous occasion as Roger Federer wins the US Open for his 21st Grand Slam title!



And back over to SW19, where Kevin Anderson and John Isner are continuing the first of this year's #Wimbledon semifinals..." — Abigail Johnson (@abigailtennis) July 13, 2018

It’s 2022. Football is home. Trump has just been elected to his second term. It still hasn’t rained in England. Isner v Anderson has reached 10,346-10,345 in the fifth. Still Nadal and Djokovic wait. — Steph has 3 (@AgronGSW) July 13, 2018

It’s the year 2048, cars drive themselves, you can fly to the moon, the world is changing around us... but Anderson and Isner are still playing the 5th set of the semi final #AndersonIsner #wimbledon — jade clarke (@jadeyclarke) July 13, 2018

Live scenes of Nadal and Djokovic in the locker room... pic.twitter.com/XbXVwf6h7w — Live Tennis (@livetennis) July 13, 2018

Wimbledon Center Court before Isner/Anderson v Center Court now pic.twitter.com/Iigyz5s0xm — Jables v2.1 (@jablesbixby) July 13, 2018

At #Wimbledon rn. Isner and Anderson tied at 15-15 in the 5th set pic.twitter.com/qDpEwkuCd6 — Thomas Philpot (@ThomasTheTpot) July 13, 2018