World Cup final: Ivan Rakitic says he’ll get a tattoo on his forehead if Croatia defeat France

Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic has joked he will get a tattoo on his forehead if his team creates history by winning the Fifa World Cup for the first time.

Croatia are in the World Cup final for the first time in history, having defeat England 2-1 in extra time in the semi-final.

Rakitic is more than happy to make a permanent mark on himself should his team overcome favourties France on Sunday.

“A tattoo after the World Cup final? I have a free space on my forehead. God willing, we win, then I’ll have a tattoo there. But first I’ll ask my wife,” he said.

Rakitic also insisted fatigue will not be an issue for the biggest game of his career despite being pushed to three periods of extra-time to make Sunday’s World Cup final.

Ivan Rakitic says he’ll get a tattoo on his forehead if Croatia win the World Cup 😂 pic.twitter.com/DXUo59Ohwe — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 14, 2018

Barcelona’s Rakitic will make his 71st appearance of the season against France in Moscow after winning a La Liga and Copa del Rey double with the Catalans, more than any player at the World Cup.

“There will be excess power and energy, no worries about that,” Rakitic said on Friday.

Croatia have played 90 more minutes and had a day’s less rest than the French ahead of the final.

But Rakitic believes the pride of representing the smallest country to make the World Cup final in 68 years, with a population of just over four million, will motivate Croatia to create history.

“This is a historic game for not just us, for everybody who is a Croat. There are 4.5 million players on the pitch,” added Rakitic.

With AFP inputs