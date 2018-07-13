Indian tennis round-up: Saketh Myneni, Rutuja Bhosale start with wins

Saketh Myneni followed up his victories in the qualification rounds of the President’s Cup ATP Challenger in Kazakhstan with a first round win against Aldin Setkic. He beat his opponent from Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 to set up a clash with top seed Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.
The Indian, however, went down in the first round of doubles. He and Japan’s Toshihide Matsui – the top seeded pair – lost 2-6, 2-6 to the Russian duo of Ivan Gakhov and Roman Safiullin.
Among the women, Rutuja Bhosale entered the second round of the ITF Futures in Thailand with a 6-2, 6-2 win over local favourite Bunyawi Thamchaiwat. Compatriot Pranjala Yadlapalli, however, lost to Australia’s Kayla McPhee 2-6, 3-6 in the first round.
The Indian women playing the ITF Futures in Indonesia won their first round matches. Third seed Zeel Desai defeated China’s Mi Zhuoma 6-3, 7-5 in the first round. Mahak Jain, seeded eighth, had to work harder to beat compatriot Bhuvana Kalva 6-1, 7-6[4]. The doubles pair of Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Rishika Sunkara got the better of Australian Lisa Mays and Saumya Vig 7-5, 6-2 in first round.
Women
| TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|ITF Nonthaburi, Thailand (USD 25K)
| * Rutuja Bhosale beat Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Thailand) 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.
* Pranjala Yadlapalli loses to Kayla McPhee (Australia) 2-6, 3-6 in the first round.
|ITF Jakarta, Indonesia (USD 15K)
| * Zeel Desai [3] beat Mi Zhuoma (China) 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.
* Mahak Jain [8] beat Bhuvana Kalva 6-1, 7-6[4] in the first round.
DOUBLES
* Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Rishika Sunkara beat Lisa Mays (Australia) and Saumya Vig 7-5, 6-2 in first round.
Men
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|ITF Spain F19 Futures (USD 25K)
|* Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugham lost to Rafael Matos (Brazil) 1-6, 1-6 in the first round.
|ITF Malaysia F3 Futures (USD 15K)
|* Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Anurag Nenwani 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round.
|ATP Challenger President's Cup (Kazakhstan)
|* Saketh Myneni beat Aldin Setkic 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 in the first round.