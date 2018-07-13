Indian Tennis

Indian tennis round-up: Saketh Myneni, Rutuja Bhosale start with wins

Saketh Myneni has set up a clash with top seed Mikhail Youzhny in the second round.

by 
Saketh Myneni. | IANS

Saketh Myneni followed up his victories in the qualification rounds of the President’s Cup ATP Challenger in Kazakhstan with a first round win against Aldin Setkic. He beat his opponent from Bosnia and Herzegovina 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 to set up a clash with top seed Mikhail Youzhny of Russia.

The Indian, however, went down in the first round of doubles. He and Japan’s Toshihide Matsui – the top seeded pair – lost 2-6, 2-6 to the Russian duo of Ivan Gakhov and Roman Safiullin.

Among the women, Rutuja Bhosale entered the second round of the ITF Futures in Thailand with a 6-2, 6-2 win over local favourite Bunyawi Thamchaiwat. Compatriot Pranjala Yadlapalli, however, lost to Australia’s Kayla McPhee 2-6, 3-6 in the first round.

The Indian women playing the ITF Futures in Indonesia won their first round matches. Third seed Zeel Desai defeated China’s Mi Zhuoma 6-3, 7-5 in the first round. Mahak Jain, seeded eighth, had to work harder to beat compatriot Bhuvana Kalva 6-1, 7-6[4]. The doubles pair of Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Rishika Sunkara got the better of Australian Lisa Mays and Saumya Vig 7-5, 6-2 in first round.

Women

TOURNAMENT  
 		RESULTS
ITF Nonthaburi, Thailand (USD 25K) * Rutuja Bhosale beat Bunyawi Thamchaiwat (Thailand) 6-2, 6-2 in the first round.

* Pranjala Yadlapalli loses to Kayla McPhee (Australia) 2-6, 3-6 in the first round.
ITF Jakarta, Indonesia (USD 15K) * Zeel Desai [3] beat Mi Zhuoma (China) 6-3, 7-5 in the first round.

* Mahak Jain [8] beat Bhuvana Kalva 6-1, 7-6[4] in the first round.

DOUBLES

* Sai Samhitha Chamarthi and Rishika Sunkara beat Lisa Mays (Australia) and Saumya Vig 7-5, 6-2 in first round.

Men

TOURNAMENT   RESULTS
ITF Spain F19 Futures (USD 25K) * Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugham lost to Rafael Matos (Brazil) 1-6, 1-6 in the first round.
ITF Malaysia F3 Futures (USD 15K) * Siddharth Vishwakarma beat Anurag Nenwani 6-4, 7-6(3) in the first round.
ATP Challenger President's Cup (Kazakhstan) * Saketh Myneni beat Aldin Setkic 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4 in the first round.
