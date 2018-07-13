Premier League

‘To win the World Cup can only be a positive’: Mourinho backs Pogba after Russia heroics

Pogba was the subject of criticism from some quarters for his United performances last season.

by 
Reuters Staff

Jose Mourinho is confident that the euphoria of lifting the World Cup will provide a boost to Paul Pogba’s club career at Manchester United. Pogba was the subject of criticism from some quarters for his United performances last season and found himself relegated to the bench at times during the second half of the campaign.

However, the 25-year-old was instrumental in France’s triumph in Russia, particularly in the final, when he netted the third goal for Didier Deschamps’ side against Croatia. Although Mourinho now expects to be without Pogba for the start of the Premier League season next month, the United boss believes the midfielder will inevitably be in an exuberant mood when he does report back for club duty.

“To win the World Cup can only be a positive thing. It’s difficult to say that to win the World Cup is not good for a player’s career. It’s amazing, fantastic,” said Mourinho in Los Angeles, at the start of United’s US pre-season tour. “So many good players have never had the chance to be world champions or their country is not strong enough. For Paul, I think it’s the first World Cup that he has gone to and to be a world champion can only be fantastic. It’s a young team, apart from (Hugo) Lloris, they have more Euros and World Cups together. So I think the future for him in the French national team can only be brilliant. I hope that he understands why he was so good. That’s the point about his performance level and his contribution to a winning team. It’s important for him to understand why he was so good in the second part of the competition. In the final, he was absolutely brilliant.”

Mourinho quiet during World Cup

Mourinho sent Pogba a congratulatory message after the World Cup, yet had no input into his performances when the tournament was underway. “I did with Paul what I did with all my players. I sent a nice message before the World Cup (but) during the World Cup, I decided not to disturb anyone,” he said.
“When they are with the national team, especially the World Cup, they don’t need their club manager to be on their shoulders saying yes, well done, happy not happy. They just need to focus on the job. Then, after the World Cup, I obviously sent a different message to the other guys because he won the competition.”

However, the absence of Pogba and United’s other World Cup players at their US training camp is a major concern for Mourinho.

‘Pre-season is vey bad’

Nine first-team players will miss the entirety of United’s fortnight stay in the States and it won’t be until next week that the trio of Nemanja Matic, David De Gea and new signing Fred link up with the squad.

“Pre-season is very bad, I have to say that. The only positive thing of pre-season is for the young boys that have a fantastic opportunity to train with us and know what it is to be a Manchester United first team player,” Mourinho said. “I’m worried because I’m not training and then go to the Premier League without lots of players. But we have to try to make the best out of it and work with the players we have here. Maybe it’s good for Luke Shaw, Eric Bailly, Andreas Pereira.”

Mourinho, who is unsure if United will bring in any further players this summer, has seen his numbers further depleted by the absence of Alexis Sanchez and £19 million new signing Diogo Dalot. Sanchez has been unable to secure a visa to travel to the States, although the club continue their efforts to resolve the issue, while Dalot will miss the start of the season through injury.

“If Alexis is not working with us for 15 to 20 days, it will be very bad,” Mourinho said. “I know the club is making the effort. I have to respect the US authorities in their process and selection of visas.”

On Dalot, he added: “We knew he was injured, a small injury, a small surgery. He’s recovering really well and we think he can start training when we go back to England. Not ready for the start of the season, but I think ready for September.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.