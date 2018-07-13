indian sport

Squash World Junior Championships: Egyptians continue to dominate, Indian challenge ends

Ashita Bhengra had the misfortune of running into the top-seed and defending champion Rowan Reda Araby and lost in straight games.

by 
Rowan Reda Araby (Egypt) (left) beat Indian Ashita Bhengra | SRFI Media

Top seed and defending champion Marwan Tarek of Egypt eased into the fourth round of the under-19 category with a straight-forward win over Malaysia’s Muhammaed Amir Amirul Azhar in the WSF-World Junior Squash Championship at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai on Friday.

Tarek gave little leeway to his rival and finished off rallies without much fuss to run away a 11-8, 11-8, 11-8 winner in just 34 minutes. Later, Tarek’s compatriot Mostafa Asal, seeded two, made short work of India’s Veer Chotrani 11-9, 11-8, 11-6 in 31 minutes.

For the Indians seeking to make an impact, things did not go well as they were faced with tthe predicament of being pitted against tough opponents, be it in the men’s or women’s sections.

Rahul Baitha looked too tired for a fight against Egyptian Mostafa Montaser and went down 4-11, 4-11, 9-11. The other home player, Yash Fadte, went down fighting to England’s James Wyatt (seeded 9/12) 8-11, 6-11, 11-5, 9-11 in 53 minutes.

In the women’s event, Aishwarya Khubchandani came up against the second-seed Hania El Hammamy of Egypt in the second round and lost 6-11, 5-11, 9-11 while another Egyptian Ingy Hammouda (seeded 9-12) ended the hopes of another Indian, Sanya Vats, winning 11-7, 8-11, 11-4, 11-9.

Ashita Bhengra, a local girl, had the misfortune of running into the top-seed and defending champion Rowan Reda Araby (Egypt) in the second round and succumbed to a 4-11, 8-11, 2-11 in just 20 minutes, ending the Indian challenge in the competition. Bhengra had defeated Grace Pattison in 7-11, 11-8, 11-6. 9-11, 11-4 in the first round.

The day’s biggest cheers were reserved for the unseeded Singapore girl Sneha Sivakumar who upset the 5/8 seed Elize Lazarus of England in four games for a place in the pre-quarterfinal.

Important results:

Men’s third round:

Marwan Tarek (1) bt Muhammad Amir Amirul Azhar 11-8, 11-8, 11-8; George Crowne (Canada) bt Curtis Malik (Eng, 13/16) 4-11, 13-11, 11-4, 11-6; Yehia Elnawasany (Egy, 9/12) bt Matthew Lucente (NZ) 11-5, 11-5, 12-14, 11-5; Mostafa Montaser (Egy, 5/8) bt Rahul Baitha (Ind) 11-4, 11-9, 11-9; Nicholas Wall (Eng, 5/8) bt Michael Creaven (Ire) 11-4 11-4 11-7. Matias Knudsen (Col, 9/12) bt Abbas Zeb (Pak) 4-11, 11-9, 11-4, 11-3; Omar El Torkey (Egypt, 3/4) bt Nils Schwab (Ger) 11-5, 11-5, 11-2; Mostafa El Serty (Egy, 3/4) bt Ryan Picken (Can) 11-9, 11-8, 11-9; Leonel Cardenas (Mex, 5/8) bt Haris Qasim (Pak) 11-5, 11-6, 11-1.

Women (first round):

Ashita Bhengra (Ind) bt Grace Pattison (Aus) 7-11, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-4; Chan Yiwen (Mal, 13/16) bt Elisabeth Ross (US) 11-4, 11-3, 11-6; Cheng Nga Ching (HKG) bt Meghna Sreedhar (US) 11-5, 11-6, 11-4; Elle Ruggiero (US) bt Yoshna Singh (Ind) 11-8, 11-7, 11-7.

Farida Mohamed (Egy, 13/16) bt Jannia Singh (Ind) 11-6, 11-8, 11-4; Chan Sin Yuk (HKG, 13/16) bt Ananya Dabke (Ind) 11-9, 11-8, 11-2; Ingy Hammouda (Egy, 9/12) bt Annaleise Faint (NZ) 11-2, 11-0, 11-4; Sanya Vats (Ind) bt Polite Mubure (Zim) 11-7, 11-6, 11-3; Sneha Sivakumar (Singapore) bt Aira Azman (Mal) 11-6, 11-5, 3-11, 11-2; Aishwarya Khubchandani (Ind) bt Teagan Roux (US) 11-6 11-5 11-6.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.