Boxing could still be axed from the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo after the International Olympic Committee admitted on Thursday that concerns remain over the sport’s governance and management by the International Boxing Federation (AIBA).

This could mean a big setback for India’s medal-winning prospects in 2020. The Tokyo Olympics could be five-time world champion Mary Kom’s swansong, even though she will have to switch her weight category to participate. Having clinched bronze in the 2012 edition, the 36-year-old has stated that she aims to clinch gold in two years’ time provided she maintains her fitness.

Post the Indian federation revamp in 2016, boxing has seen a steady rise with the younger crop of players putting in medal-winning displays in exposure tours, continental, and world events in the recent past. After organising the youth women’s world championships in Guwahati last year, India will also be hosting the women’s world championships in November.

Apart from winning two Olympic medals – Mary Kom and Vijender Singh – the Indians lie third on the all-time medal-winning charts in the world championships.

The IOC recently received a report on the AIBA situation and highlighted its significant ongoing concern with a number of key areas that require further information and confirmation, according to a press release. These areas involved “governance, ethical and financial management”.

In February, the IOC had said it was “extremely worried” and “extremely preoccupied” by the nomination of Uzbek businessman Gafur Rakhimov for the AIBA’s interim presidency.

“The IOC executive board decided to maintain its position which includes continued suspension of any financial contributions from IOC to AIBA and the right to review the inclusion of boxing on the programme of the 2020 Olympics.”

IOC spokesman Mark Adams said the situation will be further evaluated at the next meeting of the executive board in Tokyo from November 30 - December 2.

