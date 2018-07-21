India’s Trisha Deb, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the silver meal in the compound women’s team event at the Archery World Cup in Berlin on Saturday after a close defeat to France in the final.

Eyeing their first gold medal at a World Cup, Indian women came short by just a point in the final, with the French team of Sophie Dodemont, Amelie Sancenot and Sandra Herve winning 229-228. The first two rounds saw the two teams remain close to each other, but the Indians had a disappointing third round, letting the French get ahead by a five points with one round to go. But the women in blue fought back in style in the final round, however, the gold eluded them by a whisker. The match ended 59-57, 57-59, 53-58, 59-55 in France’s favour.

India, who qualified as the fifth-best team to the knockout stages, eliminated Great Britain in the first round before defeating fourth-seeded USA in the quarter-final. Deb, Kirar and Vennam then stunned top-ranked Turkey, 231-228, in the semifinals to make a second final this season, after Antalya. Meanwhile, 11th seed France upset Russia and Chinese Taipei on their way to the final.

Meanwhile, India mixed compound team of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Sureka had earlier lost in the semi-final but still have a chance of winning a bronze medal when they face Turkey in the bronze medal match later on Saturday.