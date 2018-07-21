A near-perfect performance in the third-place playoff by Abhishek Verma and Jyoti Surekha Vennam saw them clinch the bronze medal at the fourth stage of the 2018 Archery World Cup in Berlin on Saturday, defeating Turkey 156-153.

This is the pair’s fourth World Cup bronze medal in 2018, having finished on the podium at the Shanghai, Antalya and Salt Lake World Cups previously.

It was also the second medal for India on the day after the women’s compound team narrowly lost in the final against France to clinch their second silver medal of the year. Eyeing their first gold medal at a World Cup, Trisha Deb, Muskan Kirar and Jyothi Surekha Vennam came up short by just a point in the final, with the French team of Sophie Dodemont, Amelie Sancenot and Sandra Herve winning 229-228.

In the playoff, Vennam and Verma got off to a great start, shooting 10s in all but one of their first 12 shots – taking a 119-115 lead by the end of the third round. In the final end, they just needed to avoid misses and they hung in despite Turkey starting off well. In the end, it was a comfortable win for the Indian duo.

The compound mixed team podium at #WCBerlin:



🥇 USA 🇺🇸

🥈 Denmark 🇩🇰

🥉 India 🇮🇳



Live on https://t.co/KC3vP84od2 #archery 🏹🎯 — World Archery (@worldarchery) July 21, 2018

Earlier in the competition, the pair top seed Netherlands 158-155 in the quarter-finals. But their run was halted in the semi-finals when they lost narrowly to fourth seed USA pair of Kris Schaff and Paige Pearce Gore, who eventually won gold.