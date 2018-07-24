India in England 2018

Despite below-par county stint, Cheteshwar Pujara is confident of success against England

In six county matches, the top-order batsman scored only 172 runs at a poor average of 14.33.

Shaun Roy / BCCI / SPORTZPICS

India top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is banking on his experience of playing in the English County Championship to help him hit the ground running during the upcoming five-Test series against England, DNA reported.

The No 3 batsman spent the last few months in England where he turned up for county side Yorkshire after India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan.

In six county matches, Pujara scored only 172 runs at a poor average of 14.33. His highest score was just 41. Against Afghanistan, he scored 35.

“As a batsman, you need a bit of luck especially at the start, which did not go my way. After a while, I started scoring runs in white-ball cricket,” Pujara was quoted as saying by DNA in an interview.

Pujara, though, is confident that the experience will keep him in good stead in time for the Tests.

“It will definitely help,” Pujara said. “At the same time, when you are playing Test cricket, the bowlers are different, the pitches might be slightly different. The county experience will definitely help me in Tests,” he added.

The 30-year-old, though, wants to remain cautious and not take the challenge lightly.

“You cannot take anything lightly because you have experience,” he said. “You can be successful. You still have to prepare well, focus and still score runs. Yes, experience will help, but when I start playing Tests, focus and preparations have to be there. It is a big series and all of us will prepare well,” he added.

Exchanging notes with Root

During his county stint, Pujara also shared the dressing room with England captain Joe Root and the two did exchange some notes.

“When I talk to Joe Root, I talk about international experience, the opponents, the different teams he has played against, as a batsman, as a cricketer how someone prepares, the kind of life one lives,” he said.

“You always discuss normal things, not always about cricket. I don’t think there is anything extra you need to know. There is enough footage. You know what their bowling strengths and weaknesses are,” he added.

Pujara, now though, is focused on the job at hand is looking forward to resuming his role in the No 3 spot after batting at No 4 in a Test against South Africa and Afghanistan.

“It was a one-off situation where the team combination was such that I had to change my position,” said Pujara. “I have been batting at No 3. Obviously, after the team discussions, I will mostly continue to bat at No 3. But with team situations and requirements, if it is a one-odd game, and have to do it for the team, you should be okay. Most likely, I will bat at No 3.”

The changing positions, though, haven’t fazed the batsman and he isn’t worried that the team management are looking to change the combination around.

“There is nothing to fear about. With the way I have performed for the Indian team, the way I have contributed, I don’t think I need to fear about anything.

“The team has understood the importance of my role and my contribution for the team. When it comes to Tests, I have a role to play for the team. Everyone understands that. The most important thing is to perform for the Indian team, which I have been doing,” he added.

