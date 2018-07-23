international football

International Champions Cup: Tottenham beat Roma 4-1 as Llorente, Lucas Moura bag braces

World Cup trio Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min and Davinson Sanchez all played a part in Spurs’ victory.

by 
AFP

Spurs thrashed Roma 4-1 in their opening game in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament on Wednesday after doubles from Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura earned Pochettino’s side a comfortable win in San Diego.

While Roma reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season defeating Barcelona in the quarter-finals, the North London club lost to Juventus in th

But while World Cup trio Christian Eriksen, Son Heung-Min and Davinson Sanchez all played a part, there were a host of big names missing from Spurs’ ranks, including Harry Kane, French captain Hugo Lloris and Dele Alli after they have been given extra time off for their exploits in Russia.

Spurs had nine players represented among the four World Cup semi-finalists, but while that group may struggle to feature in their Premier League opener at Newcastle on August 11, boss Pochettino is focusing on those who are definitely available.

“It’s different circumstances [this summer] because the [World Cup] players need to rest and a period to recover after more than 12 months of competition,” said Pochettino.

“I’m not complaining about that. I completely understand that they need 21 days away from football.

“Of course, it’s a massive disadvantage because to prepare the season in that way will be tough for them. But I need to adapt.

“We cannot delete the start of the season. It starts earlier than other leagues and other countries. We are going to be all in a similar condition. Some teams have more problems than others.”

Spurs’ makeshift defence was brutally exposed inside the opening three minutes. Luca Pellegrini and Javier Pastore were allowed to interchange on the left-hand side of the box and the ball was bumbled to Patrik Schick, with his back to goal 12 yards out.

Despite the close attention of three white shirts, Schick was able to turn and divert a low shot beyond Michel Vorm into the far bottom corner.

But parity was restored five minutes later after good work from Moura and youngster Ben Amos in forcing Pastore to surrender possession just outside his own area. The deflection on Amos’ right wing cross took all the pace off the ball, but Llorente was able to generate sufficient power himself to direct a header beyond keeper Antonio Mirante.

Eriksen’s elegant angled right foot shot from 20 yards almost put Spurs ahead moments later, but his effort crashed back off the far post.

Pochettino’s side remained in the ascendancy though and went ahead through Llorente’s 18th minute second. Erik Lamela’s inswinging left wing cross drifted beyond the Roma back line to an unmarked Moura at the far post.

His volley was pushed away by Mirante, but only into the the path of Llorente, who diverted the ball into the empty net.

Roma’s inability to deal with crosses was exposed for a third time just before the half-hour after Serge Aurier whipped in an inviting ball from the right and Moura got ahead of his marker to head home.

Moura added a second a minute before the interval after showing excellent composure on the edge of the box. Sissoko’s cross had been pushed away by Mirante and then Konstantinos Manolas’ challenge, but Moura picked up the loose ball, skipped past a challenge and then fired a low shot into the bottom corner.

Roma manager Eusebio Di Francesco said: “We had a good start to the game, although I didn’t like how we defended in the second part of the first half, we were not compact enough or organised enough on the pitch.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.