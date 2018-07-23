Indian Football

Indian U-20 team draw 1-1 against Union Deportiva Alzira U-22 in Cotif Cup warm-up

Aman Chetri’s strike gave India the lead, but the visitors made a defensive mistake to let the Spaniards back into the match.

by 
AIFF

Ahead of the Indian U-20 National Team’s participation in the COTIF Cup in Spain, the Indian Colts played a friendly match against local club side Union Deportiva Alzira U-22 and were held to a 1-1 draw at the Venice Stadium in Valencia on July 25, 2018.

Aman Chetri’s 71st minute strike was cancelled by a late goal coming in the added extra time of the second half from the opponents as both teams ended the match on level pegging.

The opening minutes were nervy for the Indian U-20s and goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill was called into action and thwarted the danger away in the 8th minute. The opponents, relying on corner kicks, tested the Indian defence in the 16th minute but Anwar Ali’s interception averted the danger.

It was the Indian U-20s turn to gain attacking momentum in the 17th minute when Boris Singh had a chance to put India ahead but his shot was saved by the opposition custodian. A minute later, Boris once again burst onto the scene, stealing possession from the defence, but failed to find the net.

After the half-time scoreline read 0-0, the Indian Colts had an opportunity in the 60th minute when Ninthoi’s through ball almost found Aman Chetri, but the opposition custodian made a vital interception to deny Aman.

In the 71st minute, the Indian U-20s took the lead when Aman Chetri slotted the ball home after Aniket found him in the box, to make the scoreline read 1-0.

In the dying embers of the match, the opponents equalized the deficit as they capitalized on a defensive mistake from a set piece scenario and scored to make the full-time scoreline read 1-1.

The India U-20 National Team will be clashing swords with Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20 and Mauritania U-20 in the COTIF Cup – the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 men’s football tournament next, which is slated to kick-off on July 29, 2018.

