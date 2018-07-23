Hockey World Cup: Lackluster India lose to Ireland, need atleast draw against USA to progress

Indian women are in danger of missing out on a quarter-final berth after Ireland pulled off a 1-0 victory in a hockey World Cup group league match at London on Thursday.

A 13th minute penalty corner conversion by Anna O’Flanagan was all that Ireland required as they doggedly defended to record consecutive upsets in the tournament en route to securing a quarter-final berth. Ireland had earlier shocked world no 7 USA 3-1 in their tournament opener.

It was also India’s second consecutive defeat to Ireland having lost to the same opponents 1-2 in their last encounter at the Hockey World league semi-finals in Johannesburg last year. By virtue of this win, Ireland are now leading Pool B with six points, followed by England (2 points), India and USA (1 point each).

Placed six places above Ireland in the world rankings at No 10, the Indians came into the match as favourites but they never looked the part. Ireland, on the other hand, grew in confidence as the match progressed and looked more threatening.

India lacked energy and vision and with temperatures and humidity soaring high, Rani Rampal and her team were caught napping by the Irish on more than one occasion. It was not that India did not create enough chances. If they failed to secure a single penalty corner in their 1-1 draw against England. They secured as many as seven penalty corners here but failed to utilise a single one.

Ireland took an early lead from their first penalty corner when O’Flanagan scored with a superb deflection from a set piece. In total Ireland earned three penalty corners. India also had chances to score from open play but the forwards lacked finishing touch as Ireland well.

In the last minute of the second quarter, Lilima Minz got an open ball inside the box but her feeble shot was an easy save for the Ireland goalkeeper as India went into the breather trailing by a goal.

After the change of ends, India got their fourth penalty corner in the 37th minute but Gurjit Kaur’s flick was saved by Irish goalie Ayeisha McFerran, diving to her right. The Indians continued to attack but their forays lacked sting. India got two more penalty corners in quick succession but failed to breach the resolute Irish defence.

In the final quarter, Ireland had a great chance to double their lead but an unmarked Nicola Evans failed to deflect in Kathryn Mullan’s inch-perfect cross from the right flank. In the 54th minute, India secured their seventh and final penalty corner but Ireland was impeccable.

Skipper Rampal got the best opportunity for India to draw level as she surged inside the circle after snatching the ball from an Irish defender but her fierce shot from one-on-one situation was just parried out by the Irish goalie.

India will next play USA in their last pool game on July 29, where they need atleast a point to progress to the knockout stages. Ireland will take on hosts England in their last group game.

Spain thrash South Africa 7-1

Prior to Ireland’s gripping 1-0 triumph was Spain’s one-sided pummeling of South Africa. The Spanish women beat the South Africans 7-1 to get their first win of the tournament.

After both teams suffered defeat in their opening matches - Spain losing to Argentina, with South Africa going down to Germany - there was an urgent need to get points on the board in the hope of keeping their competition alive.

Lola Riera, Carlota Petchame and Berta Bonastre scored twice for the Spaniards while Carola Salvatella chipped in with a goal. The only high point of the South Africans was Kara-Lee Botes penalty corner conversion in the 35th minute.