Field Watch

Sometimes I do exaggerate: Neymar explains his on-field theatrics in new video

The Brazilian superstar came in for a lot of flak during the recently concluded Fifa World Cup in Russia.

by 
Reuters

“You may think I exaggerate. And sometimes I do exaggerate. But the truth is I suffer on the pitch,” says Neymar in a new Gillette advertisement that was released on Sunday by the brand that sells shaving supplies.

The Brazilian superstar came for a lot of flak during the recently concluded Fifa World Cup in Russia, famously spending 14 minutes during the duration of the tournament on the floor. His antics, rolling and tumbling at the slightest touch from opposition defenders, became a running gag on social media.

Following Mexico’s defeat to Brazil in the round of 16, a game where Neymar scored one and set up his team’s second goal, El Tri coach Juan Carlos Osorio slammed the forward for his time-wasting tactics, calling it a disgrace to football. Paris Saint-Germain’s new coach Thomas Tuchel even promised to have a word with his talisman before the start of the season.

“You may think I fall too much,” Neymar says. “But the truth is I did not fall. I fell apart,” he added, referring to Brazil’s stunning quarter-final loss against a well-drilled Belgium side.

Only a few months earlier, Neymar’s hopes of playing in the tournament was in doubt after damaging his ankle during a French Ligue 1 game: “That [Defeat to Belgium] hurts more than any step on an operated ankle. I fell, but only who falls can pick himself up.”

Last year, the 26-year-old, quite shockingly, stormed off from an interview shouting out an expletive. He defended his stance, “When I leave without giving interviews it is not because I only want the victory laurels,” Neymar says. “It is because I still haven’t learned to disappoint you. When I look impolite, it is not because I am a spoiled kid. It is because I have not learned how to be frustrated,”

That kid, Neymar goes on to say “sometime charms the world, sometimes irritates the whole world.”

“I fight to keep that boy alive inside of me, but not on the pitch,” he says. “You can keep casting stones. Or throw these stones away and help me stand. When I stand, all of Brazil stands with me.”

An elaborate PR exercise for sure but will be enough to garner sympathy from his critics? For the ones baying for Neymar’s blood, his cheekily orchestrated moves to feign injury have outweighed his genius with the ball at his feet. The grand plan of rebuilding that problem child image of the Selecao No 10 begins with this advertisement.

Watch the full video here

Play
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.