Premier League

Pre-season is very bad, I have to say that: The best of Jose Mourinho’s rants

The Manchester United boss has not been a happy man during his side’s pre-season.

by 
Reuters

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho and the microphone are inseparable. There is little doubt that the Portuguese is peerless in owning a press conference. As much as some of his bytes can add wit and colour to proceedings, it can also be a painful exercise when he is not happy.

Mourinho has admitted that he is unhappy with the way the Red Devils’ build-up to the new season has shaped up. Some of his squad members are on a lengthy break following the World Cup, most notably his lynchpins, Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku. United’s woes went from bad to worse following a 1-4 thrashing at the hands of Liverpool in USA. Here’s a list of some of the 55-year-old’s complaints:

“I would like to have two more players. I think I am not going to have two. I think that it’s possible I’m going to have one. I gave a list to my club of five names a few months ago and I wait to see if it’s possible to have one of these players. If it’s possible, it’s possible.”

– Mourinho, clearly unhappy with his club’s transfer business. Diogo Dalot, Fred and reserve goalkeeper Lee Grant are United’s major signings so far in the summer transfer window.

“Alexis [Sanchez] is the only attacking player we have. We don’t have wingers, we don’t have strikers, he is the only who is here.”

– Mourinho further explains his side’s depleted resources.

“Maybe this season, finally, you demand that they win.”

Mourinho couldn’t resist a dig at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp following the Red’s summer spending spree.

“With the investments you are making last season and you make now, that will probably be the record of the Premier League this season, a team that was a finalist in the Champions League – you have to say you are a big candidate, you have to win.”

– Some more digs at Klopp.

“We started the game with almost half of the players who are not even going to belong to our squad”

– On United’s 1-4 loss against Liverpool in the United States.

I don’t have the players to work with. I don’t have the majority of the players that are going to be in the squad on August 9th when the market closes and we can make the squad official for the season.

This one’s clearly aimed at Pogba, Lukaku and possibly, chief executive Ed Woodward.

“Of course I’m not happy. I’m not happy to have just a few players.”

More complaints about the size of United’s squad

“Man City and Tottenham in a similar situation as we are, but other clubs are in a different situation.”

“Pre-season is very bad, I have to say that.”

– Sigh!

“Anthony Martial has the baby and after the baby is born – beautiful baby, full of health, thank God - he should be here and he is not here.”

For the uninitiated, the French winger left pre-season mid-way to witness the birth of his second child.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.