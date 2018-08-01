The Indian national women’s team defeated club side Alzira 3-1 in a friendly match ahead of their engagements in the Cotif Cup in Spain.

Strikes by Bala Devi, Dangmei Grace, and 2017 AIFF Player of the Year Kamala Devi led the Indian women to an easy win over the opponents in a match where they dominated possession and created chances.

As early as the 9th minute, danger bells rang for the opponents when Bala almost found the net after Ratanbala Devi found her in the box through a cross from the flanks.

In the 19th minute, Bala Devi’s shot rattled the woodwork as the Indian women pressed the opponents.

A minute later, Bala found the back of the net to give India the lead after she tapped home Umapati Devi’s cross, a lead which India enjoyed till the interval.

The second goal for the Indian women came in the 51st minute when Sanju found Grace in the box and the latter found the back of the net with a sublime finish to make it 2-0.

Alzira pulled one back in the 60th minute but Kamala’s late goal dismissed any chances of a comeback as India romped home to win 3-1.

The Indian women next play in the Cotif Cup next where they will challenge the Morocco National Team, Madrid C.F, Levante U.D and Fundacion Albacete. The tournament is slated to kick-off on August 1.