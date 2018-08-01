It was a mixed day for Indian tennis players on the ATP World Tour but Saketh Myneni continued to do well on the Challenger circuit. Here’s a look at all the big results of Indian tennis players around the world.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran, who had qualified for the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament in Los Cabos, went down in the first round. He lost 2-6, 2-6 to World No 74 Cameron Norrie, after making his second straight main draw qualification.

In the doubles, one Indian made it to the next round at the expense of another. Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and partner Austin Krajicek notched a 7-5, 6-3 win over Purav Raja and Jackson Withrow.

A similar scene played out at the Washington Open where qualifier Divij Sharan knocked Leander Paes out in the doubles. It was a good win for the Indian and his partner Artem Sitak as they beat Paes & Jamie Cerretani 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7 in a tough first match of the ATP 500 tournament. But an even tougher challenge awaits them as they take on fourth seeds Bruno Soares and Jamie Murray in the quarter-finals.

Came through in a tough battle today at the @citiopen with Artem Sitak. First ATP 500 win. Let’s keep it rolling 💪 @ATPWorldTour pic.twitter.com/KJvmvegGVi — Divij Sharan (@divijsharan) August 1, 2018

In the women’s doubles in Washington, Prarthana Thombare and her partner Harriet Dart were beaten by Alexa Guarachi and Erin Routliffe 7-6(3), 7-5

At the Lexington Challenger in US, Saketh Myneni had a superb day, beating higher ranked players in both singles and doubles.

He stunned third seed Norbert Gombos 7-5, 7-6(5) in the first round in the singles and then continued the winning streak in the doubles as well where he and his Indian partner N Vijay Sundar Prasanth upset the top seeds Ruan Roelofse and Luke Saville 7-6(5),2-6 ,10-6 to reach quarter-final.

At the Chengdu Challenger in China, Arjun Kadhe lost in the first round of the singles going done 2-6, 4-6 to Miliaan Niesten. However, he and partner Hiroki Moriya advanced in the doubles with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Alexander Bublik and Alexander Pavlioutchenkov.

Other Results

Indonesia F2 Futures

Aryan Goveas beat Hao Yuan Ng 6-2, 7-5

Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash beat Mustafa Ibraimi 6-3, 6-1

Hady Habib beat Kunal Anand 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

Aaron Schmid beat Jayesh Pungliya 7-6(16), 6-2

S D Prajwal Dev and Mohit Mayur Jayaprakash beat Kunal Anand and Anvit Bendre 2-6, 7-5 [10-1]

Aryan Goveas / Courtney John Lock beat Lance-Pierre Du Toit Jayesh Pungliya 7-5 6-4

Spain F21 Futures

Zakhar Trapeznikov beats Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 6-3, 6-1