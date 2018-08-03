England v India, 1st Test, day 3, live updates: Ashwin strikes early to send Jennings back
Updates from day three of the first Test in Birmingham, Edgbaston.
England’s first innings: 287 all-out in 89.4 overs
India’s first innings: 274 all-out in 76 overs
England, at stumps on day two: 9/1 in 3.4 overs
Live updates
After 12 overs, England 30/2
Just a couple of singles in that over as Ashwin continues. After starting the over around the wicket to Malan, he finishes it by going over the wicket, to try an alternate angle. Beats the batsman outside off stump.
Shami continues...
After 11 overs, England 28/2
Shami gets a couple of balls to rise sharply at Malan from around the wicket. Only Stokes has been able to generate any sort of steep bounce on this pitch so far. Malan not in control of the pull shot, but gets a single for it. Root continues to play the ball late, spin or pace.
After 10 overs, England 27/2
Interesting comparison to how Root and Jennings are (or were) tackling Ashwin. While Jennings played forward to a short of good length delivery, with his bat well in front of his pads and got dismissed, Root played off the backfoot to a ball that was pitched fuller. Shows how late Root plays and what sets him apart.
Malan, for now, is quite compact against Ashwin. Not leaving his bat hanging too far ahead of himself. Just a single from that over.
After 9 overs, England 26/2
Dawid Malan has a boundary to his name, as he plays a clever soft-handed dab to third man against Shami, who continues round the wicket. Remember, Malan would want to do well here given he is partly responsible for this match still being even-stevens.
WICKET - ASHWIN STRIKES EARLY!
Jennings is gone and Ashwin’s good match is getting better and better. Sixth wicket of the Test and boy does he bowling to the left-handers... this one is floated from around the wicket, lands on a good length on the offstump, turns just enough to take the outside edge. KL Rahul takes a sharp catch at second slip.
England 21/2 after 8 overs
After 7 overs, England 17/1
Shami continues. Couple of singles in that over. India, unlike the first innings, have started going around the wicket to Jennings early on in this innings.
After 6 overs, England 15/1: Jennings plays a paddle sweep off the first ball he faces from Ashwin on day three... will we see more of that? Root then plays out the remainder of the over, going forward and backward confidently. Good battle this.
After 5 overs, England 14/1: Shami bowled a few wild ones yesterday, but he gets his radar right here early on. A bit too straight on one occasion and Root flicks through midwicket for a couple. Four runs from that over.
Interesting: It would seem the match referee Jeff Crowe has had a word with Virat Kohli about his “celebration”... can we move past that, please? Do we want Test cricket to be played by monks who have taken vows of silence? Geez.
After 4 overs, England 10/1: Ashwin gets sharp turn off the last ball of that over... turned in from outside offstump, forcing Root to adjust at the last minute, and tap it behind square. Dangerous shot with a leg slip in.
Will be interesting to see if Kohli persists with Ashwin this morning... Shami continues.
03:30 pm: Right, here we go. Ashwin to bowl to Root, finishing off the incomplete over from last night..
03:25 pm: Kohli was booed as he walked in at number four at Edgbaston, but he walked out with 149 runs under his belt. The score was his fourth highest playing away from India and arguably one of his grittiest ever.
03:20 pm: Will Joe Root go better than his first innings effort?
03:02 pm: Virat played an important innings for India but where were the rest of the batsmen? The numbers for the middle order are quite alarming since 2017. Surely Kohli can’t keep bailing the team out?
02:55 pm: A look at Kohli’s performance against the England bowlers on day two. Respected Anderson, dominated everyone else.
02:47 pm: There were plenty of highlights on day two at Edgbaston... but nothing could come quite close to the Anderson v Kohli battle. Not often an over-hyped contest lives up to the billing... but this one did. While Anderson might, arguably, have won that individual battle, Kohli finished the day with 149. The beauty of Test cricket, eh?
02:45 pm: A total of 134 runs from 10 innings in 2014, and then a 149 on one day, in the first innings of 2018... day two saw Virat Kohli dominate the headlines, with England dominating everyone but Kohli.
Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the third day of the first Test at Edgbaston. This Test match has been breathtaking so far... does day three hold more of the same? Let’s find out.
Virat Kohli made Dawid Malan pay for dropping him twice with a maiden Test century in England as the tourists bounced back in the series opener at Edgbaston on Thursday.
India were in danger of conceding a first-innings lead of more than a hundred runs at 182 for eight.
But Kohli’s superb 149 took India to 274 all out, just 13 runs adrift of England’s 287.
Then with what became the last ball of the second day’s play, off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin bowled Alastair Cook for a duck with a brilliant delivery that drew the batsman forward, pitched on middle stump and turned to hit the left-hander’s off pole.
It was the second time in the match that Ashwin had dismissed Cook, England’s all-time leading Test run-scorer, this way.
England were nine for one at the close, a lead of 22 runs.
