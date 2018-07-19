Football fever

When you’ve been competitive for a long time as a player, you miss it: Lampard on becoming coach

The Chelsea legend was appointed the coach of English Championship side Derby County this season.

by 
Reuters

Frank Lampard says he swapped the relative comfort of the pundit’s chair for the fraught job of manager because he missed the “bug” as he prepares for his first competitive game at the helm of Derby County.

Lampard has worked primarily in the media since retiring from playing in 2017 following a glittering career that included three Premier League titles, four FA Cups and a Champions League at Chelsea.

His first competitive game in charge sees the Rams kick off the new Championship season against Reading at the Madejski Stadium on Friday. Asked why he is back in football in a hands-on role, Lampard, 40, said: “Because you miss the bug. It (television work) is comfortable, but there is pressure there because you want to do the job as best as you can. But when you’ve been competitive for a long time as a player, you miss it.”

“Myself and Steven (Gerrard) were talking about that openly last year when we were working on BT Sport. Football draws you back in and for all the 24-hours-a-day talk and lack-of-sleep talk you can’t help but love it. This was something that I couldn’t not do and I couldn’t settle for that easy life when there was an opportunity to come and do this.”

Gerrard is another former England international midfielder set to take charge of his first league game this weekend, at Scottish giants Rangers. The ex-Liverpool captain has already overseen three Europa League games and remains unbeaten as a manager, winning twice.

Lampard added: “We were texting back and forth (on Tuesday), actually discussing the mad life of management and how we both see it. We are both the same, we are enjoying every minute of it. It’s strange and you can’t switch off because you want to do so well, that’s certainly how I feel.”

“Some days you can’t switch off, which means giving it every moment of the day. I’m sure Steven will be the same because I know how competitive he is and I’m guessing if you ask him then he will give you some similar answers.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The cost of setting up an employee-friendly office in Mumbai

And a new age, cost-effective solution to common grievances.

A lot has been theorised about employee engagement and what motivates employees the most. Perks, bonuses and increased vacation time are the most common employee benefits extended to valuable employees. But experts say employees’ wellbeing is also intimately tied with the environment they spend the bulk of the day in. Indeed, the office environment has been found to affect employee productivity and ultimately retention.

According to Gensler’s Workplace Index, workplace design should allow employees to focus, collaborate, learn and socialise for maximum productivity, engagement and overall wellbeing. Most offices lag on the above counts, with complaints of rows of cluttered desks, cramped work tables and chilled cubicles still being way too common.

But well-meaning employers wanting to create a truly employee-centric office environment meet resistance at several stages. Renting an office space, for example, is an obstacle in itself, especially with exorbitant rental rates prevalent in most business districts. The office space then needs to be populated with, ideally, ergonomic furniture and fixtures. Even addressing common employee grievances is harder than one would imagine. It warrants a steady supply of office and pantry supplies, plus optimal Internet connection and functioning projection and sound systems. A well-thought-out workspace suddenly begins to sound quite cost prohibitive. So, how can an employer balance employee wellbeing with the monthly office budget?

Co-working spaces have emerged as a viable alternative to traditional workspaces. In addition to solving a lot of the common problems associated with them, the co-working format also takes care of the social and networking needs of businesses and their employees.

WeWork is a global network of workspaces, with 10 office spaces in India and many more opening this year. The co-working giant has taken great care to design all its premises ergonomically for maximum comfort. Its architects, engineers and artists have custom-designed every office space while prioritising natural light, comfort, productivity, and inspiration. Its members have access to super-fast Internet, multifunction printers, on-site community teams and free refreshments throughout the day. In addition, every WeWork office space has a dedicated community manager who is responsible for fostering a sense of community. WeWork’s customised offerings for enterprises also work out to be a more cost-effective solution than conventional lease setting, with the added perks of WeWork’s brand of service.

The video below presents the cost breakdown of maintaining an office space for 10 employees in Vikhroli, Mumbai and compares it with a WeWork membership.

Play

To know more about WeWork and its office spaces in India, click here.

This article was produced by Scroll marketing team on behalf of WeWork and not by the Scroll editorial team.