NRAI warns shooters of ‘strict action’ after selfies, motivational forward uploaded in applications

The National Rifle Association of India has had to face a bizarre downside of their online process for filing applications, as some shooters uploaded selfies and even a forwarded motivational message instead of their photographs for the ID card.

In a note published on their website, the NRAI warned shooters of “disciplinary action” if they send anything other than the required documents. Also attached was an image of the “Good morning” message that some shooter had uploaded.

“Shooters are advised to submit complete information and attach documents while filing their applications “on line”. In absence of proper information and documents, the process of issue of ID will be delayed,” the note on NRAI website read.

It also said that applications will only be accepted if proper passport-sized photos are attached. “It has been observed that some shooters are not attaching proper photos with their applications. No selfies or angular photos are accepted. Passport size photos with white back ground will only be accepted,” the note said.

The motivational message uploaded by a hooter. Image Credit: NRAI

The governing body also said that they will take strict action, as severe as debarment, if shooters attach messages like the photo attached. “Action has already been initiated against the shooter who has sent this message instead of his photo,” the note added.

The NRAI had started the process of online registration earlier this year, to ensure smooth functioning of applications from all over the country.