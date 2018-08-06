India vs England, Lord’s Test, Day 4: Anderson strikes twice to send back the openers
England have a lead of 250 runs and India will have to show a lot of character in this match to earn a draw.
India (1st innings): 107 all out.
England (1st innings): 396/7 declared.
Live updates
And we have news
The rain has stopped, play will begin by around 1830 IST.
Innings break
The rain is coming down that little bit harder now. They cut to visuals of Virat Kohli in the dressing room and he did not look comfortable at all. That back is troubling him no end.
Ind: 17/2 after 9 overs (Pujara 5, Rahane 1)
Play stopped due to rain. Persistent drizzle has been on for a while and the umpires – in a bid to save some time – have decided to take an early lunch too.
Ind: 16/2 after 8 overs (Pujara 5, Rahane 1)
The form of the openers has been so poor than you wonder if they need to be discarded completely. This cannot considered be an aberration anymore. They were bad in SA and they have been worse here.
Ind: 15/2 after 7 overs (Pujara 4, Rahane 1)
Another solid over by Anderson. With Pujara and Rahane in the middle, you can expect long spells at each batsman. Woakes comes into the attack and he will be feeling pretty good about his game at the moment.
Ind: 13/2 after 6.1 overs (Pujara 3)
WICKET! It is that man again. Anderson with another delivery that seamed into the batsman and trapped Rahul LBW. Rahul batted just 29 minutes and that means Virat Kohli won’t be able to come out to bat. Rahane has to come out.
KL Rahul lbw b Anderson 10 (16b 2x4)
Ind: 13/1 after 6 overs (Rahul 10, Pujara 3)
Steady over by Broad but there seems to some dew around. Point to note: Pujara’s calls are really clear and loud today.
Meanwhile, Murali Vijay also became the sixth Indian opener to bag a pair in Tests.
Ind: 10/1 after 5 overs (Rahul 9, Pujara 1)
Anderson strayed onto the legs and Rahul helped himself to another four. A rare event for the England paceman though. He usually is very tight with his line.
Ind: 4/1 after 4 overs (Rahul 4, Pujara 0)
One lovely four through the cover-point region for Rahul to start things off for India. A vital innings for Rahul, who needs to show that mentally he is up for the fight today. Indeed, a vital innings for every Indian batsman.
Ind: 0/1 after 3 overs (Rahul 0, Pujara 0)
Three overs gone, not a single run on board and a wicket lost. Tough start for India, Anderson is on song. He isn’t quite bowling just outswingers. Mixing it up with some good seam bowling too.
Ind: 0/1 after 2.2 overs (Rahul 0)
WICKET! Anderson got that one to jag back, it took the inside edge and Bairstow took a good catch. A long walk back for Vijay. The India opener has been off his game for a while now and the Indian selectors will be worried... should be worried.
Ind: 0/0 after 2 overs (Vijay 0, Rahul 0)
Another maiden. Broad hasn’t been at his best in the series but England would love for him to get going today. Slight drizzle coming down.
Ind: 0/0 after 1 over (Vijay 0, Rahul 0)
Kohli was off the field for 37 minutes. So in case, India lose two wickets early, he won’t be able to come out to bat. Anderson starts off with a maiden.
Innings break
England didn’t need to bat today is the popular opinion and perhaps they didn’t. But what is done is done. How India will come out and bat is the big question no one can answer. Will India look to play out time because a positive result is beyond them? Or will they show intent and continue to try and play shots?
Eng: 396/7 after 88 overs (Woakes 137*)
WICKET! Curran holes out in the deep and England captain Root declares the innings. England lead by 289 runs.
S Curran c Shami b Pandya 40 (49b 5x4 1x6)
Eng: 396/6 after 88 overs (Woakes 137, Curran 40)
England’s batsmen are throwing their bats around. A four and a tennis-style hook shot for a six for Curran and another four for Woakes. Root is on his feet, it’s cloudy now and the declaration is imminent.
Eng: 379/6 after 87 overs (Woakes 131, Curran 29)
The lead is already up to 271 and this really a bit daft from England. They should be looking to crush India and 250 should be fun. Instead, they are playing out time. For what purpose?
Eng: 376/6 after 86 overs (Woakes 131, Curran 26)
England continue along but what total do they have in mind? Most would reckon that they already have enough of a lead but it looks like Root will feel more comfortable if they are 300 ahead. Never quite got that talk about a psychological barrier.
A cracker of a session for Shami though. In just 25 mins, he has gone past the bat 8 times. Yesterday, in the whole day, he went past the bat 11 times.
Eng: 373/6 after 85 overs (Woakes 130, Curran 25)
Two fours in that over. One going just wide off Rahane at third slip and and another pushed through the cover region. The two fours brought that up the fifty partnership of the duo – it took them just 59 balls. Interesting observation being made by Ian Botham on air about how the slip are just too narrow. A better placing might have seen that genuine edge go to hand.
Eng: 364/6 after 84 overs (Woakes 121, Curran 24)
Shami starting to hit the straps a little now and he went past the outside edge more than a couple of times. He is working up a good pace too. But England’s bowlers, sitting in the dressing room, will be happy with what they have seen so far. England lead by 257 runs.
Eng: 362/6 after 83 overs (Woakes 120, Curran 23)
Maiden over. Good length from Ishant. A touch full if anything. In England, you want to be on a good length and the odd ball is keeping low too.
Eng: 362/6 after 82 overs (Woakes 120, Curran 23)
Kohli has a back strain issue which has continued from yesterday and has not taken the field in the morning. As if India didn’t have enough problems on their plate. A dry day has dawned and the ball, which is just one over old, has not done too much. England will probably want to bat as long as it is sunny if possible and then declare as soon as it becomes overcast.
Safety first?
One can’t imagine what England are worried about but it seems like they want to bat on for a bit.
Kohli, the captain, showed he has a lot to learn
“Over the past few months, experts and former players have wondered whether Kohli takes any advice from seniors in his team. At face value, it appears not many question his calls even if they are not ideal.
In the post-match analysis show, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and Sanjay Manjrekar felt Kohli was missing team-mates who speak their minds.”
Kushal Phatarpekar on Kohli’s captaincy: Read the FULL piece here.
Were India missing a seamer?
Yesterday, after close of play, Hardik Pandya weighed in on the debate.
“Obviously they (team management) had some thought behind it (picking the second spinner). I don’t get into that too much. I think three pacers (including him) were enough to be honest. We did enough and we bowled properly. We gave whatever we had to give. As I told you, today’s wicket was the wicket we expected and it was a proper call.”
The sun is out
Day 4: 65% chance of rain.
Day 5: 30% chance of rain.
Almost everyone thinks England should declare but Woakes walked out wearing his gloves and holding a bat. What are they thinking?
Woakes was brilliant
England’s Chris Woakes on Sky Sports: “It’s hard to put into words. It wasn’t on my radar at the start of the day. But it’s an incredible feeling to raise your bat at Lord’s and put the team into a good position. We do need to take into consideration the forecast but that isn’t always accurate. So I think we will want a few more and then if the conditions are right for us, happy days.”
So will England opt to bat a little more or will they reckon they already have enough on board? Either which way, given how India have batted 250 runs is a lot.
Depending on who you are...
Rain or sun is good news. The official Lord’s Cricket Ground’s twitter handle said the sun is peeking out but the BCCI twitter handle says it is drizzling.
And what is the weather like today?
It is perhaps safe to say, India’s hopes rest with the weather. Rain is forecast for Sunday and for Monday. But how much of it will we see and how will it affect the game.
Day 3
Chris Woakes continued a superb return to England duty with a maiden Test century against India at Lord’s on Saturday as the home side took a firm grip on the match.
When bad light forced an early close on the third day, England were 357 for six in reply to India’s meagre first-innings 107 – a commanding lead of 250 runs.
Woakes was 120 not out, having shared a partnership of 189 with Jonny Bairstow (93) that was an England record for the sixth wicket in Test matches against India, beating the 171 put on by Ian Botham and Bob Taylor at Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1980.
It was a stand made all the more valuable by the fact England had slumped to 98 for four at lunch, after their latest top-order collapse threatened to undo the bowlers’ good work.