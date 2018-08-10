What experts and former cricketers are saying about India’s struggles in England

Coming into the series, a tough contest was expected between India, the world’s top-ranked Test side, and the hosts, England, ranked No 5 in the world. Of course, England were the favourites, as they almost always are in their own backyard but the Edgbaston Test suggested a gripping series was on offer.

But after barely two days worth of cricket at Lord’s, where India failed to cope with overcast and swing-friendly conditions in both their innings in a rain-marred match, the series now bears the look of a potential one-sided contest.

Sure, it’s one defeat but the manner of India’s batting lineup’s failure over four innings in the series so far, barring one man – Virat Kohli – has cast serious aspersions on the visitors’ ability to last the distance in this five-match series.

India were dismissed for 130 on Sunday’s fourth day, having been skittled out for just 107 first-time around. They had no answer to James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, who finished with a match haul of nine for 43.

“I am not very proud of the way we played,” India captain Virat Kohli told Sky Sports. “England deserved to win; we deserved to lose.”

#ENGvIND



Kohli, the batsman, is left fighting a lone battle for survival while Kohli, the captain, has a train-wreck on his hands, with no idea how – or where – to start picking up the pieces from.



Read: https://t.co/jY70Z1uGJR — The Field (@thefield_in) August 14, 2018

Victory left England 2-0 up in this five-match series after their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Plenty has been said about India’s performances – especially the batsmen – over the past few days, with Sourav Ganguly left wondering where the improvement is going to come from. Speaking after the match, Ganguly said in broadcaster Sony Sports’ studio analysis program:

“It is difficult to understand [Indian dismissals] and the worst bit is that there are three Test matches to go [in the series] and I don’t know how they will solve their problems [against the England fast bowlers]. There is not a lot that the Indian team can do for the next Test, maybe they can bring Shikhar Dhawan back in the side, speak to Cheteshwar Pujara that it is good that he survived 70 deliveries, but the team needs runs off so many deliveries to relieve some of the pressure on the other batsmen. I think Rishabh Pant has to come into this side as Dinesh Karthik looks woefully out-of-form. I saw [Karthik] in the nets in the morning and he couldn’t put bat to ball. I think a left-hander in the side will help the team and Pant isn’t scarred by India’s losses and he is also capable of changing the course of a game.” — Sourav Ganguly

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman criticised (well, sort of) the team on social media, while Virender Sehwag went a step further and actually slammed the team.

An all-round performance by England. Excellent spells of fast bowling by @jimmy9 and @StuartBroad8, with a fine performance by @chriswoakes. We’ve got to pull up our socks and produce better cricket India. #ENGvIND — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 13, 2018

Caught in unfavourable conditions, not reading what the opposition threw saw India lose the Lord’s Test tamely without showing a fight. Hopefully lessons are learnt quickly and the rest of the batsman start applying themselves going forward. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 13, 2018

Very poor from India. While we all want to stand by our team and support them when they don’t do well, going down without a fight is very disappointing to watch. Hope they have the confidence and mental strength to comeback from this. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 12, 2018

Dismal Indns at Lord’s..everyone remotely connected w/Indn Crkt knows where the problem lies or stems frm..but will not utter a word fr want of strength of character & courage o conviction..which is even more depressing really than the batting debacle actually..!! — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) August 12, 2018

India lasted 82 overs across 2 innings. They not learning from mistakes has been very disappointing to watch. Thoroughly outplayed in all departments in this one. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) August 12, 2018

Sunil Gavaskar, once again, insisted the importance of spending time getting used to conditions and avoiding off days and “optional training.” He told India Today:

“You don’t just need net practice but practice matches also. One should strive for practice games between third and fourth Test as well when there is space. There may possibly be some new players coming in after third Test and they need some practice time as well. These things have to be thought about. I have been saying this since January when the South Africa tour was lost. But perhaps we are old fashioned, who don’t understand modern day cricket.” — Sunil Gavaskar, former India captain

The criticism of the Indian team has been sharp in English circles, with former England captain Nasser Hussain saying, right now, it’s a case of “men against boys.” He was quoted telling Sky Sports that India should be wary of disintegrating, but expected a fight-back.

“England are arguably the best in the world in these conditions but the real eye has to be on India – they have to be wary of the wheels completely falling off. India are No 1 in the world and it was meant to be a gun, tight series but at the moment it is men against boys. Their curve is going in the wrong direction. They have got to dig really deep – there are some really good cricketers in that dressing room and they have to come out fighting. “I don’t think it will be as tough as this – they can draw on the fact it’s been as hard as it can be – but Trent Bridge does a bit. [James] Anderson will be a threat, [Stuart] Broad got 8/15 there against Australia – these England players have fond memories, so it won’t get that much easier.” — Nasser Hussain, former England captain

Not surprisingly, Sir Geoffrey Boycott – not known to mince his words – slammed the Indian batsmen in typical Boycott style.

“So far, the Indian players have let themselves and their supporters down. The batting has been so naive and irresponsible, it has bordered on stupidity. Wafting drives at tempting outswingers is thoughtless. “Trying to work straight outswingers through midwicket and then being surprised when you get bowled or nick it to the slips is brainless. Playing the ball on the up in front of your pad is a no-no. These are elementary things you do not do against any decent swing bowler in English conditions. To try to do it to James Anderson, who is one of the great master craftsmen in those conditions, tells me the Indian batsmen have not done their homework... “India have come to England complacently and arrogantly thinking they can bat the same way and everything will be OK on the day. Any time you do not plan and work at your cricket, the game will kick you up the backside, and India deserve the thrashing they are getting.”

On a slightly more positive note, Mark Nicholas offered some advice for India going forward in the series. Ruing the lack of defensive technique in the modern games, Nicholas wrote for ESPNCricinfo: