India in England 2018

What experts and former cricketers are saying about India’s struggles in England

The series now bears the look of a potential one-sided contest.

by 
AFP

Coming into the series, a tough contest was expected between India, the world’s top-ranked Test side, and the hosts, England, ranked No 5 in the world. Of course, England were the favourites, as they almost always are in their own backyard but the Edgbaston Test suggested a gripping series was on offer.

But after barely two days worth of cricket at Lord’s, where India failed to cope with overcast and swing-friendly conditions in both their innings in a rain-marred match, the series now bears the look of a potential one-sided contest.

Sure, it’s one defeat but the manner of India’s batting lineup’s failure over four innings in the series so far, barring one man – Virat Kohli – has cast serious aspersions on the visitors’ ability to last the distance in this five-match series.

India were dismissed for 130 on Sunday’s fourth day, having been skittled out for just 107 first-time around. They had no answer to James Anderson, England’s all-time leading Test wicket-taker, who finished with a match haul of nine for 43.

“I am not very proud of the way we played,” India captain Virat Kohli told Sky Sports. “England deserved to win; we deserved to lose.”

Victory left England 2-0 up in this five-match series after their 31-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

Plenty has been said about India’s performances – especially the batsmen – over the past few days, with Sourav Ganguly left wondering where the improvement is going to come from. Speaking after the match, Ganguly said in broadcaster Sony Sports’ studio analysis program:

“It is difficult to understand [Indian dismissals] and the worst bit is that there are three Test matches to go [in the series] and I don’t know how they will solve their problems [against the England fast bowlers]. There is not a lot that the Indian team can do for the next Test, maybe they can bring Shikhar Dhawan back in the side, speak to Cheteshwar Pujara that it is good that he survived 70 deliveries, but the team needs runs off so many deliveries to relieve some of the pressure on the other batsmen. I think Rishabh Pant has to come into this side as Dinesh Karthik looks woefully out-of-form. I saw [Karthik] in the nets in the morning and he couldn’t put bat to ball. I think a left-hander in the side will help the team and Pant isn’t scarred by India’s losses and he is also capable of changing the course of a game.”

— Sourav Ganguly

Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman criticised (well, sort of) the team on social media, while Virender Sehwag went a step further and actually slammed the team.

Sunil Gavaskar, once again, insisted the importance of spending time getting used to conditions and avoiding off days and “optional training.” He told India Today:

“You don’t just need net practice but practice matches also. One should strive for practice games between third and fourth Test as well when there is space. There may possibly be some new players coming in after third Test and they need some practice time as well. These things have to be thought about. I have been saying this since January when the South Africa tour was lost. But perhaps we are old fashioned, who don’t understand modern day cricket.”

— Sunil Gavaskar, former India captain

The criticism of the Indian team has been sharp in English circles, with former England captain Nasser Hussain saying, right now, it’s a case of “men against boys.” He was quoted telling Sky Sports that India should be wary of disintegrating, but expected a fight-back.

“England are arguably the best in the world in these conditions but the real eye has to be on India – they have to be wary of the wheels completely falling off. India are No 1 in the world and it was meant to be a gun, tight series but at the moment it is men against boys. Their curve is going in the wrong direction. They have got to dig really deep – there are some really good cricketers in that dressing room and they have to come out fighting.

“I don’t think it will be as tough as this – they can draw on the fact it’s been as hard as it can be – but Trent Bridge does a bit. [James] Anderson will be a threat, [Stuart] Broad got 8/15 there against Australia – these England players have fond memories, so it won’t get that much easier.”

— Nasser Hussain, former England captain

Not surprisingly, Sir Geoffrey Boycott – not known to mince his words – slammed the Indian batsmen in typical Boycott style.

“So far, the Indian players have let themselves and their supporters down. The batting has been so naive and irresponsible, it has bordered on stupidity. Wafting drives at tempting outswingers is thoughtless.

“Trying to work straight outswingers through midwicket and then being surprised when you get bowled or nick it to the slips is brainless. Playing the ball on the up in front of your pad is a no-no. These are elementary things you do not do against any decent swing bowler in English conditions. To try to do it to James Anderson, who is one of the great master craftsmen in those conditions, tells me the Indian batsmen have not done their homework...

“India have come to England complacently and arrogantly thinking they can bat the same way and everything will be OK on the day. Any time you do not plan and work at your cricket, the game will kick you up the backside, and India deserve the thrashing they are getting.”  

On a slightly more positive note, Mark Nicholas offered some advice for India going forward in the series. Ruing the lack of defensive technique in the modern games, Nicholas wrote for ESPNCricinfo:

“The arrogance that has been a signature of India’s recent performances has been ousted by timidity. To make runs, the batsmen must stand tall and stare down their opponents. They must choose two, maybe three, scoring shots that reflect the conditions and to which they must remain slaves. Like for England in India, every ball suddenly looks unplayable, which, of course, it is not. But unless they impose themselves with a clearly positive mindset, good judgement and precise shot selection, the series will pass them by sooner than they settle into it. If ever two captains needed a call to arms going forward, that well-worn phrase “It’s never as good as you think it is and it’s never as bad as you think it is” works well for them both.”

Swara Bhasker: Sharp objects has to be on the radar of every woman who is tired of being “nice”

The actress weighs in on what she loves about the show.

This article has been written by award-winning actor Swara Bhasker.

All women growing up in India, South Asia, or anywhere in the world frankly; will remember in some form or the other that gentle girlhood admonishing, “Nice girls don’t do that.” I kept recalling that gently reasoned reproach as I watched Sharp Objects (you can catch it on Hotstar Premium). Adapted from the author of Gone Girl, Gillian Flynn’s debut novel Sharp Objects has been directed by Jean-Marc Vallée, who has my heart since he gave us Big Little Lies. It stars the multiple-Oscar nominee Amy Adams, who delivers a searing performance as Camille Preaker; and Patricia Clarkson, who is magnetic as the dominating and dark Adora Crellin. As an actress myself, it felt great to watch a show driven by its female performers.

The series is woven around a troubled, alcohol-dependent, self-harming, female journalist Camille (single and in her thirties incidentally) who returns to the small town of her birth and childhood, Wind Gap, Missouri, to report on two similarly gruesome murders of teenage girls. While the series is a murder mystery, it equally delves into the psychology, not just of the principal characters, but also of the town, and thus a culture as a whole.

There is a lot that impresses in Sharp Objects — the manner in which the storytelling gently unwraps a plot that is dark, disturbing and shocking, the stellar and crafty control that Jean-Marc Vallée exercises on his narrative, the cinematography that is fluid and still manages to suggest that something sinister lurks within Wind Gap, the editing which keeps this narrative languid yet sharp and consistently evokes a haunting sensation.

Sharp Objects is also liberating (apart from its positive performance on Bechdel parameters) as content — for female actors and for audiences in giving us female centric and female driven shows that do not bear the burden of providing either role-models or even uplifting messages. 

Instead, it presents a world where women are dangerous and dysfunctional but very real — a world where women are neither pure victims, nor pure aggressors. A world where they occupy the grey areas, complex and contradictory as agents in a power play, in which they control some reigns too.

But to me personally, and perhaps to many young women viewers across the world, what makes Sharp Objects particularly impactful, perhaps almost poignant, is the manner in which it unravels the whole idea, the culture, the entire psychology of that childhood admonishment “Nice girls don’t do that.” Sharp Objects explores the sinister and dark possibilities of what the corollary of that thinking could be.

“Nice girls don’t do that.”

“Who does?”

“Bad girls.”

“So I’m a bad girl.”

“You shouldn’t be a bad girl.”

“Why not?”

“Bad girls get in trouble.”

“What trouble? What happens to bad girls?”

“Bad things.”

“What bad things?”

“Very bad things.”

“How bad?”

“Terrible!!!”

“Like what?”

“Like….”

A point the show makes early on is that both the victims of the introductory brutal murders were not your typically nice girly-girls. Camille, the traumatised protagonist carrying a burden from her past was herself not a nice girl. Amma, her deceptive half-sister manipulates the nice girl act to defy her controlling mother. But perhaps the most incisive critique on the whole ‘Be a nice girl’ culture, in fact the whole ‘nice’ culture — nice folks, nice manners, nice homes, nice towns — comes in the form of Adora’s character and the manner in which beneath the whole veneer of nice, a whole town is complicit in damning secrets and not-so-nice acts. At one point early on in the show, Adora tells her firstborn Camille, with whom she has a strained relationship (to put it mildly), “I just want things to be nice with us but maybe I don’t know how..” Interestingly it is this very notion of ‘nice’ that becomes the most oppressive and deceptive experience of young Camille, and later Amma’s growing years.

This ‘Culture of Nice’ is in fact the pervasive ‘Culture of Silence’ that women all over the world, particularly in India, are all too familiar with. 

It takes different forms, but always towards the same goal — to silence the not-so-nice details of what the experiences; sometimes intimate experiences of women might be. This Culture of Silence is propagated from the child’s earliest experience of being parented by society in general. Amongst the values that girls receive in our early years — apart from those of being obedient, dutiful, respectful, homely — we also receive the twin headed Chimera in the form of shame and guilt.

“Have some shame!”

“Oh for shame!”

“Shameless!”

“Shameful!”

“Ashamed.”

“Do not bring shame upon…”

Different phrases in different languages, but always with the same implication. Shameful things happen to girls who are not nice and that brings ‘shame’ on the family or everyone associated with the girl. And nice folks do not talk about these things. Nice folks go on as if nothing has happened.

It is this culture of silence that women across the world today, are calling out in many different ways. Whether it is the #MeToo movement or a show like Sharp Objects; or on a lighter and happier note, even a film like Veere Di Wedding punctures this culture of silence, quite simply by refusing to be silenced and saying the not-nice things, or depicting the so called ‘unspeakable’ things that could happen to girls. By talking about the unspeakable, you rob it of the power to shame you; you disallow the ‘Culture of Nice’ to erase your experience. You stand up for yourself and you build your own identity.

And this to me is the most liberating aspect of being an actor, and even just a girl at a time when shows like Sharp Objects and Big Little Lies (another great show on Hotstar Premium), and films like Veere Di Wedding and Anaarkali Of Aarah are being made.

The next time I hear someone say, “Nice girls don’t do that!”, I know what I’m going to say — I don’t give a shit about nice. I’m just a girl! And that’s okay!

Swara is a an award winning actor of the Hindi film industry. Her last few films, including Veere Di Wedding, Anaarkali of Aaraah and Nil Battey Sannata have earned her both critical and commercial success. Swara is an occasional writer of articles and opinion pieces. The occasions are frequent :).

Watch the trailer of Sharp Objects here:

Play

This article was published by the Scroll marketing team with Swara Bhasker on behalf of Hotstar Premium and not by the Scroll editorial team.